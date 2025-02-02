News 9

China to file complaint with WTO

[Anchor]

China has announced that it will file a complaint against the United States with the World Trade Organization.

There are also observations that it may impose export controls on valuable resources such as rare earth elements.

Reporter Kim Min-jung has the details.

[Report]

In response to the U.S. imposing an additional 10% tariff, China expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition."

It stated that the U.S. has seriously violated WTO rules and will file a complaint against the U.S. with the WTO and take corresponding retaliatory measures.

Regarding the U.S. accusing China of producing raw materials for the zombie drug, fentanyl, China shot back that fentanyl is an American problem.

[China CCTV Report: "This not only does not help the U.S. solve its own problems but also destroys normal trade cooperation between China and the U.S."]

Chinese products exported to the U.S. have been subject to an average tariff of about 20%, which will now be raised to 30%.

Tariffs on electric vehicles, which had already increased under the Biden administration, will be 110%, and solar cells will face a 60% tariff.

As a retaliatory measure, China is expected to impose counter-tariffs on U.S. products and may initiate export controls on resources that the U.S. relies on from China, such as rare earth elements.

However, there are also observations that China will attempt negotiations to avoid damaging its export sector, which has been supporting the economy amid a recession.

[Su Xiaohui/China Institute of International Studies: "(In tariff policy, the U.S.) needs to make flexible adjustments. It should expand U.S. interests as much as possible and reduce the negative impacts caused by retaliatory actions from the counterpart."]

The problem is that the tariff increase may not stop at this additional 10%.

During the election campaign, President Trump promised to impose a 60% tariff on China and revoke its most-favored-nation status.

This is Kim Min-jung reporting from Beijing for KBS News.

