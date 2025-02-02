News 9

Fire at Seolchunbong rest area

[Anchor]

Early this morning (Feb. 2), a fire broke out at a rest area on the summit of Seolchunbong in Deogyusan, Jeollabuk-do Province, and was extinguished after about 1 hour and 50 minutes.

In Jeju, one of the two missing crew members from a fishing boat that ran aground has been found dead.

Here’s a summary of the incidents and accidents from reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

In the snow-covered mountains, flames engulfed a wooden building.

Firefighters sprayed water, but the flames did not easily subside.

The fire broke out around 12:20 AM at a rest area located at an altitude of 1,520 meters in Muju-gun, Jeollabuk-do Province.

[Choi Jeong-hee/Incident reporter: "I was checking the CCTV to see if it had snowed while going to Hyangjeokbong, and I was the first to discover the fire...."]

Due to the high altitude, it took 1 hour and 50 minutes to extinguish the fire.

[Nearby Merchant: "You have to take a gondola to get to the rest area. It's not a situation where a fire truck can go up...."]

There were no injuries, but the rest area was completely burned down, leaving only the frame.

Fire authorities believe that the fire was likely caused by electrical factors.

A helicopter flies over the two fishing boats that ran aground on a reef.

The search operation for the missing persons from the fishing boat grounding accident near Tokki Island in Jeju continued for the second day.

The Coast Guard recovered the body of one Indonesian crew member from the sea near the accident site and is continuing the search for the other missing person.

[Kang Sung-woon/Chief of the Search and Rescue Division, Seogwipo Coast Guard: "The water is shallow and there are many reefs, making it difficult to access. There were many challenges due to strong gusts."]

So far, of the 15 people on the two fishing boats involved in the accident, 11 have been rescued, but 3 have died, and 1 is still missing.

The Coast Guard believes that while towing a fishing boat with engine trouble, another fishing boat also ran aground.

Around 7 AM today, a vehicle reversing near the rocky shore in Gijang-gun, Busan, fell into the sea.

The driver in his 70s escaped safely.

The Coast Guard has recovered the vehicle to land and completed oil spill response operations.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

