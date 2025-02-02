Hallasan traffic paralysis

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The recent snowfall on Hallasan in Jeju Island is showcasing a pure white winter landscape.



Many tourists are flocking to the area near the 1100 highland, a famous spot for winter scenery, causing the roads to become a complete mess.



Reporter Ko Min-joo has the story.



[Report]



The area around Hallasan is blanketed in pristine white snow.



The pure white ridges stretching under the blue sky boast fantastic beauty.



Snow flowers have fully bloomed on the branches.



[Ha Joo-won/Daegu: "We don't see much snow in Daegu. But coming to Hallasan, I can see a lot of snow, and the mountain is especially very beautiful."]



However, the roads around the 1100 highland are a mess due to the cars that came to see the winter scenery.



The area has turned into a parking lot with cars densely parked on one side of the road.



Crossing the center line is common, and buses are barely passing through the narrowed road while people have to navigate dangerously between parked cars.



[Tourist: "(The traffic) was so congested that it was a bit difficult to come up. There are not enough parking spaces, and even though they are enforcing parking regulations, we have no choice but to park on the shoulder."]



Jeju City and Seogwipo City have imposed fines for illegal parking, and local police have stepped in to manage traffic, but it is not enough.



[Local Police Official/voice altered: "We can't enforce it. Thousands of cars pass by with just one local police vehicle. It was a mess here in the morning. We took measures and set up safety cones at around 7:50 AM, and that's at least made traffic crawl along."]



The complete ban on parking near the 1100 highland rest area implemented by Jeju Island has become ineffective due to the influx of vehicles.



Jeju Island plans to create a transfer parking lot near the 1100 highland by the end of this year to disperse traffic, but it remains uncertain whether it will be effective.



This is KBS News' Ko Min-joo.



