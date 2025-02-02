News 9

Harsh cold wave to begin Monday

입력 2025.02.02 (23:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Feb. 2) was a day with slightly milder weather, making it good for outdoor activities.

However, tomorrow (Feb. 3) is 'Ipchun',marking the beginning of spring, but a harsh cold wave will begin again.

It is said to be the strongest cold wave of this winter, so please be prepared.

This is Jeong Sae-bae reporting.

[Report]

On the last day of the long holiday, parks are filled with people enjoying the warm weather.

With 'Ipchun' just a day away, the midday temperature in Seoul rose to 7 degrees, and most regions across the country experienced milder weather than usual.

[Hwang Min-jeong & Song Yeol-mun/Seoul: "(During the Lunar New Year holiday) it snowed a lot, and it was very cold. But compared to that time, today's weather is really nice, so we came out for a bit."]

However, as we return to our daily routines tomorrow, temperatures will drop significantly, and a severe cold wave will begin.

Tomorrow in Seoul, the morning temperature will drop to minus 7 degrees, and it will remain below zero all day long with a biting cold wind.

In particular, on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures in Seoul will drop to minus 13 degrees, reaching the peak of the cold wave, and on Thursday, it will also drop to minus 11 degrees.

In inland areas like Gangwon-do Province, temperatures are expected to drop to minus 20 degrees, and even Busan will see temperatures fall to minus 7 degrees, indicating a strong cold wave nationwide.

Previously, during last month's cold snap, the lowest temperature in Seoul was minus 12.2 degrees, with two days falling below minus 10 degrees.

However, this time, the lowest temperature is expected to be minus 13 degrees, and temperatures below minus 10 degrees will continue for three days, making it the coldest forecast of this winter.

Due to this, there are concerns of various cold wave damages, such as frozen water meters and electric vehicle battery issues.

Additionally, while the cold wave continues, it is expected to snow continuously in the Chungcheongnam-do west coast and Honam region, with the Meteorological Administration predicting that Honam could see more than 20 cm of snow accumulation.

This is KBS News Jeong Sae-bae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Harsh cold wave to begin Monday
    • 입력 2025-02-02 23:15:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Feb. 2) was a day with slightly milder weather, making it good for outdoor activities.

However, tomorrow (Feb. 3) is 'Ipchun',marking the beginning of spring, but a harsh cold wave will begin again.

It is said to be the strongest cold wave of this winter, so please be prepared.

This is Jeong Sae-bae reporting.

[Report]

On the last day of the long holiday, parks are filled with people enjoying the warm weather.

With 'Ipchun' just a day away, the midday temperature in Seoul rose to 7 degrees, and most regions across the country experienced milder weather than usual.

[Hwang Min-jeong & Song Yeol-mun/Seoul: "(During the Lunar New Year holiday) it snowed a lot, and it was very cold. But compared to that time, today's weather is really nice, so we came out for a bit."]

However, as we return to our daily routines tomorrow, temperatures will drop significantly, and a severe cold wave will begin.

Tomorrow in Seoul, the morning temperature will drop to minus 7 degrees, and it will remain below zero all day long with a biting cold wind.

In particular, on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures in Seoul will drop to minus 13 degrees, reaching the peak of the cold wave, and on Thursday, it will also drop to minus 11 degrees.

In inland areas like Gangwon-do Province, temperatures are expected to drop to minus 20 degrees, and even Busan will see temperatures fall to minus 7 degrees, indicating a strong cold wave nationwide.

Previously, during last month's cold snap, the lowest temperature in Seoul was minus 12.2 degrees, with two days falling below minus 10 degrees.

However, this time, the lowest temperature is expected to be minus 13 degrees, and temperatures below minus 10 degrees will continue for three days, making it the coldest forecast of this winter.

Due to this, there are concerns of various cold wave damages, such as frozen water meters and electric vehicle battery issues.

Additionally, while the cold wave continues, it is expected to snow continuously in the Chungcheongnam-do west coast and Honam region, with the Meteorological Administration predicting that Honam could see more than 20 cm of snow accumulation.

This is KBS News Jeong Sae-bae.
정새배
정새배 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무역전쟁 포문…4일부터 캐나다·멕시코<br>·중국 관세

무역전쟁 포문…4일부터 캐나다·멕시코·중국 관세
관세에는 관세로…캐나다-멕시코 “미국에 보복 관세”

관세에는 관세로…캐나다-멕시코 “미국에 보복 관세”
덕유산 ‘설천봉 쉼터’ 전소…<br>제주 어선사고 실종자 1명 추가 발견

덕유산 ‘설천봉 쉼터’ 전소…제주 어선사고 실종자 1명 추가 발견
최상목 “헌재 결정 존중할 것” …즉각 임명은 안할듯

최상목 “헌재 결정 존중할 것” …즉각 임명은 안할듯
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.