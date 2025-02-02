Harsh cold wave to begin Monday

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Feb. 2) was a day with slightly milder weather, making it good for outdoor activities.



However, tomorrow (Feb. 3) is 'Ipchun',marking the beginning of spring, but a harsh cold wave will begin again.



It is said to be the strongest cold wave of this winter, so please be prepared.



This is Jeong Sae-bae reporting.



[Report]



On the last day of the long holiday, parks are filled with people enjoying the warm weather.



With 'Ipchun' just a day away, the midday temperature in Seoul rose to 7 degrees, and most regions across the country experienced milder weather than usual.



[Hwang Min-jeong & Song Yeol-mun/Seoul: "(During the Lunar New Year holiday) it snowed a lot, and it was very cold. But compared to that time, today's weather is really nice, so we came out for a bit."]



However, as we return to our daily routines tomorrow, temperatures will drop significantly, and a severe cold wave will begin.



Tomorrow in Seoul, the morning temperature will drop to minus 7 degrees, and it will remain below zero all day long with a biting cold wind.



In particular, on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures in Seoul will drop to minus 13 degrees, reaching the peak of the cold wave, and on Thursday, it will also drop to minus 11 degrees.



In inland areas like Gangwon-do Province, temperatures are expected to drop to minus 20 degrees, and even Busan will see temperatures fall to minus 7 degrees, indicating a strong cold wave nationwide.



Previously, during last month's cold snap, the lowest temperature in Seoul was minus 12.2 degrees, with two days falling below minus 10 degrees.



However, this time, the lowest temperature is expected to be minus 13 degrees, and temperatures below minus 10 degrees will continue for three days, making it the coldest forecast of this winter.



Due to this, there are concerns of various cold wave damages, such as frozen water meters and electric vehicle battery issues.



Additionally, while the cold wave continues, it is expected to snow continuously in the Chungcheongnam-do west coast and Honam region, with the Meteorological Administration predicting that Honam could see more than 20 cm of snow accumulation.



This is KBS News Jeong Sae-bae.



