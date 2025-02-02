News 9

Appointment of last judge on hold

입력 2025.02.02 (23:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has still not appointed one Constitutional Court judge.

The candidate is Ma Eun-hyuk.

The Constitutional Court's decision on whether this is unconstitutional or not will be announced tomorrow (Feb. 3).

While the result is noteworthy, there is also keen interest in what choice Acting President Choi Sang-mok will make after the decision.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has investigated the current atmosphere.

[Report]

At the end of last year, Acting President Choi Sang-mok appointed two of the three Constitutional Court judges elected by the National Assembly.

Only the progressive candidate Ma Eun-hyuk was put on hold, stating that "agreement between the ruling and opposition parties is necessary."

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President/Dec. 31, 2024: "I will appoint the candidates Jeong Gye-seon and Jo Han-chang immediately today, and I will appoint the remaining one as soon as the agreement between the ruling and opposition parties is confirmed."]

In response, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik filed a request for a constitutional dispute adjudication, claiming that Acting President Choi infringed on the National Assembly's right to elect Constitutional Court judges. The constitutionality will be determined tomorrow, which comes a month later.

Acting President Choi plans to decide on the appointment after observing the Constitutional Court's ruling.

For now, it has been confirmed that he will "respect the Constitutional Court's decision."

A government official stated, "Acting President Choi maintains the existing position that 'agreement between the ruling and opposition parties is necessary for the appointment of judges,' but he will respect the conclusion that comes out according to judicial procedures."

However, it seems that Acting President Choi will not immediately appoint candidate Ma even if the Constitutional Court rules 'unconstitutional.'

There is no clear regulation on when judges must be appointed, and the Constitutional Court has stated that "the situation after the decision is up to the National Assembly," indicating that it cannot enforce the implementation of the decision.

In this regard, the legal representative of Acting President Choi submitted an opinion to the Constitutional Court yesterday, stating that the National Assembly Speaker cannot file a request for constitutional dispute adjudication without a vote in the plenary session, and the request should be dismissed.

The presidential office, which had protested with mass resignations during the appointment of two Constitutional Court judges, is reported to have indirectly conveyed to Acting President Choi that no additional appointments should be made.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Appointment of last judge on hold
    • 입력 2025-02-02 23:15:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has still not appointed one Constitutional Court judge.

The candidate is Ma Eun-hyuk.

The Constitutional Court's decision on whether this is unconstitutional or not will be announced tomorrow (Feb. 3).

While the result is noteworthy, there is also keen interest in what choice Acting President Choi Sang-mok will make after the decision.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has investigated the current atmosphere.

[Report]

At the end of last year, Acting President Choi Sang-mok appointed two of the three Constitutional Court judges elected by the National Assembly.

Only the progressive candidate Ma Eun-hyuk was put on hold, stating that "agreement between the ruling and opposition parties is necessary."

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President/Dec. 31, 2024: "I will appoint the candidates Jeong Gye-seon and Jo Han-chang immediately today, and I will appoint the remaining one as soon as the agreement between the ruling and opposition parties is confirmed."]

In response, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik filed a request for a constitutional dispute adjudication, claiming that Acting President Choi infringed on the National Assembly's right to elect Constitutional Court judges. The constitutionality will be determined tomorrow, which comes a month later.

Acting President Choi plans to decide on the appointment after observing the Constitutional Court's ruling.

For now, it has been confirmed that he will "respect the Constitutional Court's decision."

A government official stated, "Acting President Choi maintains the existing position that 'agreement between the ruling and opposition parties is necessary for the appointment of judges,' but he will respect the conclusion that comes out according to judicial procedures."

However, it seems that Acting President Choi will not immediately appoint candidate Ma even if the Constitutional Court rules 'unconstitutional.'

There is no clear regulation on when judges must be appointed, and the Constitutional Court has stated that "the situation after the decision is up to the National Assembly," indicating that it cannot enforce the implementation of the decision.

In this regard, the legal representative of Acting President Choi submitted an opinion to the Constitutional Court yesterday, stating that the National Assembly Speaker cannot file a request for constitutional dispute adjudication without a vote in the plenary session, and the request should be dismissed.

The presidential office, which had protested with mass resignations during the appointment of two Constitutional Court judges, is reported to have indirectly conveyed to Acting President Choi that no additional appointments should be made.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.
신지혜
신지혜 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무역전쟁 포문…4일부터 캐나다·멕시코<br>·중국 관세

무역전쟁 포문…4일부터 캐나다·멕시코·중국 관세
관세에는 관세로…캐나다-멕시코 “미국에 보복 관세”

관세에는 관세로…캐나다-멕시코 “미국에 보복 관세”
덕유산 ‘설천봉 쉼터’ 전소…<br>제주 어선사고 실종자 1명 추가 발견

덕유산 ‘설천봉 쉼터’ 전소…제주 어선사고 실종자 1명 추가 발견
최상목 “헌재 결정 존중할 것” …즉각 임명은 안할듯

최상목 “헌재 결정 존중할 것” …즉각 임명은 안할듯
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.