News 9

Smart technologies enhance safety

입력 2025.02.02 (23:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Smart technology is playing a leading role in ensuring safety at our construction sites.

Quadrupedal robots are deployed at explosion sites to assess risks in advance.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is utilized to cure concrete.

Reporter Lee Seung-cheol has the story.

[Report]

Explosives and detonation devices are densely packed into the drilled rock.

This is a tunnel construction site near Seoul.

A siren sounds shortly after.

["3, 2, 1, Blast!"]

A loud explosion and strong vibrations follow.

Now it's the robot's turn. It walks into the thick smoke to check if there are any undetonated explosives left and whether there is a risk of further collapse.

The quadrupedal robot can navigate uneven terrain and even climb stairs.

[Jung Nam-cheol/Chief Researcher/Hyundai Construction Technology Research Institute: "Construction sites are often dangerous. By deploying this robotic dog first, we expect to reduce the risk of safety accidents."]

While the use of robots at construction sites is just beginning, IoT technology is already being actively utilized.

Sensors are installed while pouring concrete.

By maintaining the temperature of the concrete sample storage area identical to the site through these sensors, the condition of the concrete can be accurately monitored.

If the concrete does not cure properly, the risk of building collapse increases, and IoT is used to mitigate this risk.

The work of moving heavy concrete samples can also be minimized, reducing the risk of accidents.

[Lee Ui-bae/Ph.D./Daewoo Construction Technology Research Institute: "We can reduce the long-distance movement of heavy objects, which in turn lowers the risk of safety accidents for workers."]

The incidence and mortality rates of industrial accidents in the construction industry are twice the average of all industries.

If smart technologies, from robots to IoT, can reduce the risk factors in industrial sites, it is time to consider their active adoption.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Smart technologies enhance safety
    • 입력 2025-02-02 23:40:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

Smart technology is playing a leading role in ensuring safety at our construction sites.

Quadrupedal robots are deployed at explosion sites to assess risks in advance.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is utilized to cure concrete.

Reporter Lee Seung-cheol has the story.

[Report]

Explosives and detonation devices are densely packed into the drilled rock.

This is a tunnel construction site near Seoul.

A siren sounds shortly after.

["3, 2, 1, Blast!"]

A loud explosion and strong vibrations follow.

Now it's the robot's turn. It walks into the thick smoke to check if there are any undetonated explosives left and whether there is a risk of further collapse.

The quadrupedal robot can navigate uneven terrain and even climb stairs.

[Jung Nam-cheol/Chief Researcher/Hyundai Construction Technology Research Institute: "Construction sites are often dangerous. By deploying this robotic dog first, we expect to reduce the risk of safety accidents."]

While the use of robots at construction sites is just beginning, IoT technology is already being actively utilized.

Sensors are installed while pouring concrete.

By maintaining the temperature of the concrete sample storage area identical to the site through these sensors, the condition of the concrete can be accurately monitored.

If the concrete does not cure properly, the risk of building collapse increases, and IoT is used to mitigate this risk.

The work of moving heavy concrete samples can also be minimized, reducing the risk of accidents.

[Lee Ui-bae/Ph.D./Daewoo Construction Technology Research Institute: "We can reduce the long-distance movement of heavy objects, which in turn lowers the risk of safety accidents for workers."]

The incidence and mortality rates of industrial accidents in the construction industry are twice the average of all industries.

If smart technologies, from robots to IoT, can reduce the risk factors in industrial sites, it is time to consider their active adoption.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-cheol.
이승철
이승철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무역전쟁 포문…4일부터 캐나다·멕시코<br>·중국 관세

무역전쟁 포문…4일부터 캐나다·멕시코·중국 관세
관세에는 관세로…캐나다-멕시코 “미국에 보복 관세”

관세에는 관세로…캐나다-멕시코 “미국에 보복 관세”
덕유산 ‘설천봉 쉼터’ 전소…<br>제주 어선사고 실종자 1명 추가 발견

덕유산 ‘설천봉 쉼터’ 전소…제주 어선사고 실종자 1명 추가 발견
최상목 “헌재 결정 존중할 것” …즉각 임명은 안할듯

최상목 “헌재 결정 존중할 것” …즉각 임명은 안할듯
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.