Navy launches new destroyer fleet

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A naval mobile fleet command has been established that can detect, track, and intercept enemy missiles from anywhere at sea.



It is expected to become a key force to respond to North Korea's nuclear missile threats through destroyers equipped with Aegis combat systems, including the "Jeongjo the Great" destroyer.



Reporter Cho Hye-jin has the story.



[Report]



["Yellow alert issued! All personnel combat deployment!"]



To the east of North Hamgyong Province, a hypothetical North Korean submarine launches a ballistic missile SLBM towards South Korean territorial waters.



The Jeongjo the Great destroyer immediately detects this and accurately analyzes the altitude, speed, and specifications before launching an intercepting missile.



["Confirmation result: Successful hit!"]



The entire process takes less than 10 minutes.



The Navy has unveiled the training of the Jeongjo the Great Aegis destroyer, which is being operationalized with the goal of actual deployment by the end of this year.



Unlike existing Aegis destroyers, the Jeongjo the Great has significantly enhanced operational capabilities by being equipped with long-range fleet air defense missiles, enabling missile interception.



It is also equipped with surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, allowing it to directly attack enemy attack points from the sea.



[Park Wan-hee/Commander of Jeongjo the Great: "We are establishing the best combat readiness through intensive education and training to prepare for threats of maritime provocations from the enemy."]



The Navy has established a mobile fleet command consisting of 10 destroyers, including the Jeongjo the Great, and 4 logistics support ships.



This is the first time in 36 years that the necessity of establishing a mobile fleet has been raised.



Unlike the coastal fleets that protect the East Sea, West Sea, and South Sea, this command is expected to be a core force of the Korean-style three-axis system that can detect, track, and intercept enemy missiles from anywhere at sea to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.



The Navy plans to strengthen its capabilities by deploying 2 additional Aegis destroyers at the level of Jeongjo the Great and 6 Korean next-generation destroyers within about 10 years.



This is KBS News, Cho Hye-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!