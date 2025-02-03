News 9

Kim Yeon-koung depletes Mega's power

입력 2025.02.03 (00:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In a big match of women's professional volleyball, where Kim Yeon-koung and Mega faced off in a battle of pride, Kim Yeon-koung's Heungkuk Life Insurance defeated Jung Kwan Jang and surged to the top with five consecutive wins.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

The first two sets were a seesaw game with one-point differences. Kim Yeon-koung blocked Mega's attack and clenched her fist, roaring in triumph.

With their pride wounded, Mega attempted to attack with all their might once again in front of Kim Yeon-koung, but was blocked again.

After being blocked even by Fitzi, Mega's expression showed despair as if the game was not going their way.

As Mega fell into a slump and the score gap widened, Heungkuk Life Insurance even showed the luxury of resting their ace, Kim Yeon-koung.

With her energy conserved, Kim Yeon-koung soared in front of Mega.

With a slight change in direction to induce a touch-out from Mega, head coach Ko Hee-jin couldn't help but smile in disbelief.

In the crucial final moments of the fourth set, Kim Yeon-koung showcased her ace instincts with 24 points, including four consecutive points, leading Heungkuk Life Insurance to victory over Jung Kwan Jang and continuing their five-game winning streak.

Heungkuk Life Insurance, having won all consecutive matches against Jung Kwan Jang, widened the point gap with second-place Hyundai Construction to eight points, maintaining their lead.

[Jeong Yoon-joo/Heungkuk Life Insurance: "Our goal from the beginning was to win, so I think it would be better if our teamwork improves and we show a good performance with the other players in reaching that goal."]

In the men's division, OK Savings Bank escaped a long nine-game losing streak by defeating Woori Card with Kim Gun-woo's 27-point performance.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Yeon-koung depletes Mega's power
    • 입력 2025-02-03 00:50:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

In a big match of women's professional volleyball, where Kim Yeon-koung and Mega faced off in a battle of pride, Kim Yeon-koung's Heungkuk Life Insurance defeated Jung Kwan Jang and surged to the top with five consecutive wins.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

The first two sets were a seesaw game with one-point differences. Kim Yeon-koung blocked Mega's attack and clenched her fist, roaring in triumph.

With their pride wounded, Mega attempted to attack with all their might once again in front of Kim Yeon-koung, but was blocked again.

After being blocked even by Fitzi, Mega's expression showed despair as if the game was not going their way.

As Mega fell into a slump and the score gap widened, Heungkuk Life Insurance even showed the luxury of resting their ace, Kim Yeon-koung.

With her energy conserved, Kim Yeon-koung soared in front of Mega.

With a slight change in direction to induce a touch-out from Mega, head coach Ko Hee-jin couldn't help but smile in disbelief.

In the crucial final moments of the fourth set, Kim Yeon-koung showcased her ace instincts with 24 points, including four consecutive points, leading Heungkuk Life Insurance to victory over Jung Kwan Jang and continuing their five-game winning streak.

Heungkuk Life Insurance, having won all consecutive matches against Jung Kwan Jang, widened the point gap with second-place Hyundai Construction to eight points, maintaining their lead.

[Jeong Yoon-joo/Heungkuk Life Insurance: "Our goal from the beginning was to win, so I think it would be better if our teamwork improves and we show a good performance with the other players in reaching that goal."]

In the men's division, OK Savings Bank escaped a long nine-game losing streak by defeating Woori Card with Kim Gun-woo's 27-point performance.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무역전쟁 포문…4일부터 캐나다·멕시코<br>·중국 관세

무역전쟁 포문…4일부터 캐나다·멕시코·중국 관세
관세에는 관세로…캐나다-멕시코 “미국에 보복 관세”

관세에는 관세로…캐나다-멕시코 “미국에 보복 관세”
덕유산 ‘설천봉 쉼터’ 전소…<br>제주 어선사고 실종자 1명 추가 발견

덕유산 ‘설천봉 쉼터’ 전소…제주 어선사고 실종자 1명 추가 발견
최상목 “헌재 결정 존중할 것” …즉각 임명은 안할듯

최상목 “헌재 결정 존중할 것” …즉각 임명은 안할듯
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.