Kim Yeon-koung depletes Mega's power

[Anchor]



In a big match of women's professional volleyball, where Kim Yeon-koung and Mega faced off in a battle of pride, Kim Yeon-koung's Heungkuk Life Insurance defeated Jung Kwan Jang and surged to the top with five consecutive wins.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



The first two sets were a seesaw game with one-point differences. Kim Yeon-koung blocked Mega's attack and clenched her fist, roaring in triumph.



With their pride wounded, Mega attempted to attack with all their might once again in front of Kim Yeon-koung, but was blocked again.



After being blocked even by Fitzi, Mega's expression showed despair as if the game was not going their way.



As Mega fell into a slump and the score gap widened, Heungkuk Life Insurance even showed the luxury of resting their ace, Kim Yeon-koung.



With her energy conserved, Kim Yeon-koung soared in front of Mega.



With a slight change in direction to induce a touch-out from Mega, head coach Ko Hee-jin couldn't help but smile in disbelief.



In the crucial final moments of the fourth set, Kim Yeon-koung showcased her ace instincts with 24 points, including four consecutive points, leading Heungkuk Life Insurance to victory over Jung Kwan Jang and continuing their five-game winning streak.



Heungkuk Life Insurance, having won all consecutive matches against Jung Kwan Jang, widened the point gap with second-place Hyundai Construction to eight points, maintaining their lead.



[Jeong Yoon-joo/Heungkuk Life Insurance: "Our goal from the beginning was to win, so I think it would be better if our teamwork improves and we show a good performance with the other players in reaching that goal."]



In the men's division, OK Savings Bank escaped a long nine-game losing streak by defeating Woori Card with Kim Gun-woo's 27-point performance.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



