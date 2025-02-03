KT wins showdown of Heo brothers
In the brotherly showdown between KT's ace Heo Hoon and KCC's Heo Ung, younger brother Heo Hoon led his team to victory with his high-accuracy three-point shooting.
This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.
[Report]
[“Who is the best guard? Heo Ung vs. Heo Hoon! One, two, three!”]
[Heo Ung/KCC: “Heo Ung! It’s Heo Ung!”]
[Heo Hoon/KT: “Heo Hoon! It’s Heo Hoon!”]
The Heo brothers engaged in a playful war of nerves during the All-Star game, and in their first matchup of the second half, it was older brother Heo Ung who struck first with a three-pointer.
Younger brother Heo Hoon, however, was not to be outdone and retaliated.
Heo Hoon showcased his clever movement by using a screen to shake off his closely guarding defender, successfully making two three-pointers in the second quarter.
After that, Heo Hoon's three-point shooting really heated up.
He made a sharp outside shot over Lee Seoung-hyun and followed it up with a smooth three-pointer when the defense opened up.
He also drew the opposing defense towards him before assisting Ha Yun-ki for a score, which stood out as well.
[Commentary: “Heo Hoon is throwing when the defender is off him and assisting when they’re close, flowing like water!”]
Heo Hoon hit an impressive six three-pointers in front of his older brother Heo Ung, recording a game-high 22 points and five assists, leading KT to their fourth consecutive win.
[Heo Hoon/KT: “I feel good about the four-game winning streak, and I want to study the areas we need to improve to keep showing good performances and keep winning every game.”]
In a tense moment, Samsung's Lee Won-seok was hit in the face while trying to block a dunk by Ndoye.
Samsung, starting the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead, collapsed helplessly, giving up 19 consecutive points to Gas Corporation and falling into a six-game losing streak.
Sono escaped a four-game losing streak by defeating DB, thanks to Quiambao's remarkable 36-point performance.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.