KT wins showdown of Heo brothers

In the brotherly showdown between KT's ace Heo Hoon and KCC's Heo Ung, younger brother Heo Hoon led his team to victory with his high-accuracy three-point shooting.



This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.



[Report]



[“Who is the best guard? Heo Ung vs. Heo Hoon! One, two, three!”]



[Heo Ung/KCC: “Heo Ung! It’s Heo Ung!”]



[Heo Hoon/KT: “Heo Hoon! It’s Heo Hoon!”]



The Heo brothers engaged in a playful war of nerves during the All-Star game, and in their first matchup of the second half, it was older brother Heo Ung who struck first with a three-pointer.



Younger brother Heo Hoon, however, was not to be outdone and retaliated.



Heo Hoon showcased his clever movement by using a screen to shake off his closely guarding defender, successfully making two three-pointers in the second quarter.



After that, Heo Hoon's three-point shooting really heated up.



He made a sharp outside shot over Lee Seoung-hyun and followed it up with a smooth three-pointer when the defense opened up.



He also drew the opposing defense towards him before assisting Ha Yun-ki for a score, which stood out as well.



[Commentary: “Heo Hoon is throwing when the defender is off him and assisting when they’re close, flowing like water!”]



Heo Hoon hit an impressive six three-pointers in front of his older brother Heo Ung, recording a game-high 22 points and five assists, leading KT to their fourth consecutive win.



[Heo Hoon/KT: “I feel good about the four-game winning streak, and I want to study the areas we need to improve to keep showing good performances and keep winning every game.”]



In a tense moment, Samsung's Lee Won-seok was hit in the face while trying to block a dunk by Ndoye.



Samsung, starting the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead, collapsed helplessly, giving up 19 consecutive points to Gas Corporation and falling into a six-game losing streak.



Sono escaped a four-game losing streak by defeating DB, thanks to Quiambao's remarkable 36-point performance.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



