Kim A-rim likely to secure victory

In the season opener of the LPGA Tour, Kim A-rim showcased a fantastic eagle shot, maintaining her solo lead through the third round.



Kim A-rim's shot from the bunker on the 9th hole went straight into the hole, resulting in an eagle.



After shooting 5 under par in the third round, Kim A-rim recorded a total of 15 under par, leading by 3 strokes over the second place.



Kim A-rim, who has been in first place since the first round, will challenge for her third career victory in the fourth round tomorrow.



