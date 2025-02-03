Yang Min-hyuk's impressive debut
Yang Min-hyuk of England's Queens Park Rangers made a strong impression in his debut match with a powerful shot.
Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the details.
[Report]
The match between Queens Park Rangers and Millwall in the second division was filled with excitement, rivaling that of the Premier League.
Yang Min-hyuk was substituted in the 31st minute of the second half while the team was trailing 2 to 1. Just one minute later, he took a powerful shot.
It was a disappointing moment as his shot was blocked by the goalkeeper.
Local media praised Yang Min-hyuk's quick dribbling and accurate shooting, expressing anticipation for his next match.
Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton entered the field in the 34th minute of the second half.
Then, during a counterattack in stoppage time, he made a long pass to Cunha.
Cunha surged into the box and scored a decisive goal.
Wolverhampton won 2 to 0, breaking their four-match losing streak.
As soon as the kickoff began, Everton's goalkeeper sent the ball forward, and Doucouré finished with the opening goal.
A lightning goal scored in just 10 seconds and 18 milliseconds.
This goal is recorded as the fourth fastest goal in Premier League history.
Nottingham Forest made the score 6 to 0 with Williams scoring in the 44th minute of the second half.
Even if the match ended here, it would be a great victory, but another goal came in stoppage time.
Silva capitalized on a goalkeeper error to score.
A resounding 7 to 0 victory.
Nottingham completely washed away the pain of their 5 to 0 defeat to Bournemouth a week ago.
This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il reporting.
