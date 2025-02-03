News Today

[News Today] TARIFF WAR IMPACT ON KOREAN EXPORTS

[LEAD]
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump's new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China swept global headlines. South Korea is feeling the impact, closely watching the unfolding situation. President Trump's tariff war threatens to shake up south korea export landscape. Now, there are potential gains, but the concerns are far greater.

[REPORT]
The tariff war did not start with the universal baseline tariffs.

It only targeted Mexico, Canada and China.

That's the reason Korea's exports are unlikely to be impacted right away.

In the case of China, Korea's largest trade partner, exports of Korean intermediate goods could decline and sales go down because of a decrease of Chinese exports to the U.S.

But at the same time Korea's exports could increase due to the absence of Chinese goods.

Chang Sang-sik / Korea Int'l Trade Association
It's a coexistence of gains and losses. When combined, the impact will be
close to zero.

The problem is in the markets other than the U.S.

China is the second largest exporter of goods to the U.S.

About 13.5% of goods imported by the U.S. are Chinese-made.

If they are pushed out of the American market, they will likely be exported more to other countries.

256 gigabytes, it's just 599,800 won.

From Chinese televisions to refrigerators and electric vehicles...
Chinese goods boast affordable prices and impressive performance at the same time.

Competition with them around the world will only get fiercer from now on.

Chang Sang-sik / Korea Int'l Trade Association
If the U.S. imposes tariffs, the Chinese government will further devaluate
the exchange rate. Chinese goods' price competitiveness will be even stronger
when converted into the U.S. dollar.

Another concern is that China or Europe may take retaliatory measures such as imposing their own tariffs.

The International Monetary Fund expects President Donald Trump's tariff war to undermine the global economic growth rate by 0.8%p.

This means Korea's exports will inevitably shrink as the prospect of their expansion is very bleak.

오늘의 핫 클릭

