[News Today] IMPEACHMENT TRIAL RESUMES TUESDAY

[LEAD]

The impeachment trial against President Yoon Suk Yeol resumes tomorrow, following a brief hiatus for the Seollal holiday. As the Constitutional Court's proceedings hit the mid-phase, there's a chance the argument phase could wrap up this month.



[REPORT]

The Constitutional Court scheduled eight court hearings for the impeachment trial against President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Half of them have already finished, with the last hearing slated for February 13.



The court plans to hold hearings all day from February 6 and speed up the trial process.



Cheon Jae-hyun/ Constitutional Court (Jan. 17)

The sixth to eighth hearings will be held on Feb. 6th, 11th and 13th, all starting

at 10 a.m.



At the fifth hearing to he held on Tuesday, former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo, former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyeong and Hong Jang-won, former First Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service, will appear as witnesses at intervals of 90 minutes from 2:30 p.m.



Given the intensive proceedings, the trial is likely to conclude this month, even if additional witnesses lead to more hearings.



After the trial concludes, justices typically deliberate for two to three weeks, making a mid-March impeachment ruling possible.



However, one variable is that Yoon's legal team wants the full 180-day trial period, requesting over 30 witnesses.



Yun Gap-geun/ President Yoon's lawyer (Jan. 21)

We requested witnesses to prove the legitimacy of the emergency martial law

and claim for the dismissal of the impeachment.



Given that the terms of Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyong-bae and Justice Lee Mi-sun end in mid-April, observers cautiously predict that the final decision on the impeachment trial could come out before then.