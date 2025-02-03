[News Today] JAPAN BREAKS HASHIMA ISLAND PROMISES
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Japan continues to breach its commitments regarding the notorious "Battleship Island," a site where Koreans were forcefully conscripted as laborers during the colonial period. Despite registering the island as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2015, Japan's recent progress report shows it has yet again failed to honor its promise to fully disclose the harsh realities faced by forced laborers.
[REPORT]
Hashima Island, also known as Battleship Island, near Nagasaki port of Japan used to be home to undersea coal mines.
During Japanese colonization of Korea, a large number of Koreans were forced to work in the mines, and 122 of them died.
In 2015, Japan had the island inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site to commemorate the Meiji Industrial Revolution,
and promised to publicize the entire history of the island.
Kuni Sato / Japanese ambassador to UNESCO (2015)
A large number of Koreans and others who were brought against their will and forced to work under harsh conditions...
In 2020, Japan set up the Industrial Heritage Information Center in Tokyo instead of Battleship Island and never delivered on its promises.
It also ignored Korea's multiple demands to put forced laborers' testimonies on display and explain historical facts.
The same thing happened when Japan submitted a follow-up progress report to UNESCO late last year.
It only wrote down that it was collecting and storing archives "to allow an understanding of a large number of Koreans and others brought against their will and forced to work under harsh conditions." [QUOTE]
Japan also rejected the demand to remove archives claiming that Korea's forced annexation was legitimate from the Industrial Heritage Information Center.
Korea's Foreign Ministry once again expressed regret that the World Heritage Committee's decisions and Japan's promises are not being implemented faithfully.
From a controversial memorial ceremony for the victims of Sado Gold Mines forced labor to the Battleship Island issue...Japan is still refusing to keep its promises made prior to the World Heritage inscription.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] JAPAN BREAKS HASHIMA ISLAND PROMISES
-
- 입력 2025-02-03 16:41:51
- 수정2025-02-03 16:43:02
[LEAD]
Japan continues to breach its commitments regarding the notorious "Battleship Island," a site where Koreans were forcefully conscripted as laborers during the colonial period. Despite registering the island as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2015, Japan's recent progress report shows it has yet again failed to honor its promise to fully disclose the harsh realities faced by forced laborers.
[REPORT]
Hashima Island, also known as Battleship Island, near Nagasaki port of Japan used to be home to undersea coal mines.
During Japanese colonization of Korea, a large number of Koreans were forced to work in the mines, and 122 of them died.
In 2015, Japan had the island inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site to commemorate the Meiji Industrial Revolution,
and promised to publicize the entire history of the island.
Kuni Sato / Japanese ambassador to UNESCO (2015)
A large number of Koreans and others who were brought against their will and forced to work under harsh conditions...
In 2020, Japan set up the Industrial Heritage Information Center in Tokyo instead of Battleship Island and never delivered on its promises.
It also ignored Korea's multiple demands to put forced laborers' testimonies on display and explain historical facts.
The same thing happened when Japan submitted a follow-up progress report to UNESCO late last year.
It only wrote down that it was collecting and storing archives "to allow an understanding of a large number of Koreans and others brought against their will and forced to work under harsh conditions." [QUOTE]
Japan also rejected the demand to remove archives claiming that Korea's forced annexation was legitimate from the Industrial Heritage Information Center.
Korea's Foreign Ministry once again expressed regret that the World Heritage Committee's decisions and Japan's promises are not being implemented faithfully.
From a controversial memorial ceremony for the victims of Sado Gold Mines forced labor to the Battleship Island issue...Japan is still refusing to keep its promises made prior to the World Heritage inscription.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.