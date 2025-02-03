[News Today] JAPAN BREAKS HASHIMA ISLAND PROMISES

News Today

[LEAD]
Japan continues to breach its commitments regarding the notorious "Battleship Island," a site where Koreans were forcefully conscripted as laborers during the colonial period. Despite registering the island as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2015, Japan's recent progress report shows it has yet again failed to honor its promise to fully disclose the harsh realities faced by forced laborers.

[REPORT]
Hashima Island, also known as Battleship Island, near Nagasaki port of Japan used to be home to undersea coal mines.

During Japanese colonization of Korea, a large number of Koreans were forced to work in the mines, and 122 of them died.

In 2015, Japan had the island inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site to commemorate the Meiji Industrial Revolution,
and promised to publicize the entire history of the island.

Kuni Sato / Japanese ambassador to UNESCO (2015)
A large number of Koreans and others who were brought against their will and forced to work under harsh conditions...

In 2020, Japan set up the Industrial Heritage Information Center in Tokyo instead of Battleship Island and never delivered on its promises.

It also ignored Korea's multiple demands to put forced laborers' testimonies on display and explain historical facts.

The same thing happened when Japan submitted a follow-up progress report to UNESCO late last year.

It only wrote down that it was collecting and storing archives "to allow an understanding of a large number of Koreans and others brought against their will and forced to work under harsh conditions." [QUOTE]

Japan also rejected the demand to remove archives claiming that Korea's forced annexation was legitimate from the Industrial Heritage Information Center.

Korea's Foreign Ministry once again expressed regret that the World Heritage Committee's decisions and Japan's promises are not being implemented faithfully.

From a controversial memorial ceremony for the victims of Sado Gold Mines forced labor to the Battleship Island issue...Japan is still refusing to keep its promises made prior to the World Heritage inscription.

