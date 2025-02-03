[News Today] GOV'T TO LOWER RICE CONSUMPTION

Rice consumption in South Korea is on the decline, hitting record lows. In response, the government plans to reduce rice production by 12% this year. They're urging a switch to eco-friendly farming or other crops, amidst concerns about potential unintended consequences.



Lee Sang-yun has been a rice farmer for over 40 years in Cheorwon-gun County, Gangwon-do Province.



Last year, he didn't plant rice on a three-meter area along a field ridge.



Instead of resting the entire rice paddies, only about 20% of it is fallow.



The county government of Cheorwon-gun partially subsidized his reduced income from growing less rice.



Lee Sang-yun/ Farmer partially resting rice field

It's easier to remove weeds from the paddies, I get compensation for the uncultivated area. It's good for us.



Following the government policy, Cheorwon-gun County has to cut its rice cultivation by nearly 13%, starting this year.



However, the local government can't preserve income for fallowing and the local government budget cannot support all farmers.



Switching to eco-friendly rice or other crops is an option, but the challenge is making the transition immediately this year.



Lee Hee-jong/ Cheorwon-gun County Office

Switching to field crops requires costly soil replacement, as the soil isn’t immediately suitable.



There's also concern that replacing rice with strategic crops, that are eligible for subsidies, could lead to an oversupply.



Soybean, the most well-known strategic crop, saw a nearly 10% increase in yield last year.



Prof. Han Suk-ho/ Chungnam Nat'l Univ.

Planting other crops on all the fields without secured markets could worsen

the rice issue and cause other problems.



It's projected that rice farmers' income this year would shrink if rice production is not cut back.



The government's plan to let the market determine the price of rice is being tested.