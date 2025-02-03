News Today

[News Today] SMART TECH LOWERS ACCIDENT RISKS

[LEAD]
As industrial accident awareness heightens, companies are now turning to smart technologies to enhance safety. From robots to the Internet of Things, these innovations are making strides on construction sites. Let's explore how these technologies are applied in the field.

[REPORT]
Explosives and detonators are placed into the rock crevices.

This is a tunnel construction site near Seoul.

A siren rings out moments later.

3, 2, 1, blast!

Strong vibration is felt with an explosion.

Now it's time for a robot to do its job. It walks into the smoke and checks for any potential for residual explosions or if there's any danger of a cave-in.

The four-legged robot can easily walk on rough terrains and climb up and down the stairs.

Chung Nam-chul/ Hyundai E&C’s Technology Research Center
A construction site is a dangerous place. By sending this robot in first, we expect to cut the number of safety accidents.

If robots are just beginning to be used at construction sites, IoT or internet of things technology is already in full use.

Concrete is poured and a sensor is placed.

The sensor is used to maintain the temperature of the concrete sample container at the same level as the construction site and accurately detect the condition of concrete.

If concrete is not set properly, it could increase the risk of building collapse. But IoT is used to help reduce this risk.

Also, it could minimize the task of moving heavy concrete samples, lowering the risk of related accident.

Lee Eui-bae/ Daewoo E&C’s Technology Research Center
Heavy objects don't have to be moved over a long distance, so the risk of safety accidents can be lowered.

The industrial accident occurrence rate and death rate of the construction industry are double the average of all other sectors.

The adoption of smart technologies should be seriously considered if robots and IoT can make industrial sites safer.

