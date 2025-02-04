News 9

Canada hits back at U.S. tariffs

[Anchor]

The atmosphere in Canada is tense due to tariff attacks aimed even at close allies.

The U.S. national anthem has become a target for jeers, and a patriotic consumer movement is rising.

The Canadian government has decided to impose tailored retaliatory tariffs targeting the pain points of Trump and the Republican Party.

Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has the details.

[Report]

At an NBA basketball game held in Toronto, jeers erupted when the U.S. national anthem was played for the visiting team, the LA Lakers.

Canadian spectators also booed the U.S. national anthem at an ice hockey game.

This is backlash against the U.S. tariffs.

[Canadian Resident: "It's just absurd. I mean we're it's biggest trading partner."]

Canada plans to impose a 25% tariff on U.S. products worth 155 trillion won in retaliation.

The tariff items include oranges from Florida, where President Trump resides, whiskey from Tennessee, a traditionally Republican stronghold, and peanuts from Kentucky.

This is a targeted retaliation aimed at areas where Trump's support is strong.

[Justin Trudeau/Prime Minister of Canada: "If President Trump wants to usher in a new golden age for the United States, the better path is to partner with Canada, not to punish us."]

The Canadian government has decided to file a complaint against the U.S. with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

There are also calls for patriotic consumption urging people not to buy or sell U.S. products, but to use only Canadian products.

[Canadian Resident: "I'm going to try and buy as much Canadian products as I can."]

Mexico, which is also facing the same 25% tariff bomb, is expected to announce specific countermeasures on Feb. 3 local time.

[Claudia Sheinbaum/President of Mexico: "We have plans to respond to whatever the U.S. government decides."]

It is expected that they will reveal which U.S. products will be subject to retaliatory tariffs.

This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.

