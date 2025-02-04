Canada hits back at U.S. tariffs
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The atmosphere in Canada is tense due to tariff attacks aimed even at close allies.
The U.S. national anthem has become a target for jeers, and a patriotic consumer movement is rising.
The Canadian government has decided to impose tailored retaliatory tariffs targeting the pain points of Trump and the Republican Party.
Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has the details.
[Report]
At an NBA basketball game held in Toronto, jeers erupted when the U.S. national anthem was played for the visiting team, the LA Lakers.
Canadian spectators also booed the U.S. national anthem at an ice hockey game.
This is backlash against the U.S. tariffs.
[Canadian Resident: "It's just absurd. I mean we're it's biggest trading partner."]
Canada plans to impose a 25% tariff on U.S. products worth 155 trillion won in retaliation.
The tariff items include oranges from Florida, where President Trump resides, whiskey from Tennessee, a traditionally Republican stronghold, and peanuts from Kentucky.
This is a targeted retaliation aimed at areas where Trump's support is strong.
[Justin Trudeau/Prime Minister of Canada: "If President Trump wants to usher in a new golden age for the United States, the better path is to partner with Canada, not to punish us."]
The Canadian government has decided to file a complaint against the U.S. with the World Trade Organization (WTO).
There are also calls for patriotic consumption urging people not to buy or sell U.S. products, but to use only Canadian products.
[Canadian Resident: "I'm going to try and buy as much Canadian products as I can."]
Mexico, which is also facing the same 25% tariff bomb, is expected to announce specific countermeasures on Feb. 3 local time.
[Claudia Sheinbaum/President of Mexico: "We have plans to respond to whatever the U.S. government decides."]
It is expected that they will reveal which U.S. products will be subject to retaliatory tariffs.
This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Canada hits back at U.S. tariffs
-
- 입력 2025-02-04 00:24:49
The atmosphere in Canada is tense due to tariff attacks aimed even at close allies.
The U.S. national anthem has become a target for jeers, and a patriotic consumer movement is rising.
The Canadian government has decided to impose tailored retaliatory tariffs targeting the pain points of Trump and the Republican Party.
Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has the details.
[Report]
At an NBA basketball game held in Toronto, jeers erupted when the U.S. national anthem was played for the visiting team, the LA Lakers.
Canadian spectators also booed the U.S. national anthem at an ice hockey game.
This is backlash against the U.S. tariffs.
[Canadian Resident: "It's just absurd. I mean we're it's biggest trading partner."]
Canada plans to impose a 25% tariff on U.S. products worth 155 trillion won in retaliation.
The tariff items include oranges from Florida, where President Trump resides, whiskey from Tennessee, a traditionally Republican stronghold, and peanuts from Kentucky.
This is a targeted retaliation aimed at areas where Trump's support is strong.
[Justin Trudeau/Prime Minister of Canada: "If President Trump wants to usher in a new golden age for the United States, the better path is to partner with Canada, not to punish us."]
The Canadian government has decided to file a complaint against the U.S. with the World Trade Organization (WTO).
There are also calls for patriotic consumption urging people not to buy or sell U.S. products, but to use only Canadian products.
[Canadian Resident: "I'm going to try and buy as much Canadian products as I can."]
Mexico, which is also facing the same 25% tariff bomb, is expected to announce specific countermeasures on Feb. 3 local time.
[Claudia Sheinbaum/President of Mexico: "We have plans to respond to whatever the U.S. government decides."]
It is expected that they will reveal which U.S. products will be subject to retaliatory tariffs.
This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.
-
-
김귀수 기자 seowoo10@kbs.co.kr김귀수 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.