News 9

U.S. tariffs impact on stock market

입력 2025.02.04 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The shock waves from the tarrif war ignited by U.S. President Donald Trump have hit our financial markets hard.

There are significant concerns that exports may be affected.

Our stock market, which had risen somewhat this year, has returned to square one, and the won-dollar exchange rate has fluctuated around the 1,470 won mark.

First, our Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

The KOSPI is at 2,453 points.

It has dropped more than 2.5% compared to last Friday.

Although it rose nearly 5% in January, it has fallen over 80 points in the last two days, returning to the level of a month ago.

The impact of 'DeepSeek' combined with the shock of the 'tariff war' has become a significant negative factor for the stock market.

Large-cap stocks, particularly in semiconductors, secondary batteries, and automobiles, which have a high proportion of AI and exports, saw significant declines.

The chronic phenomenon of 'small gains' on good news and 'big drops' on bad news has repeated itself.

[Kim Young-hwan/NH Investment & Securities Senior Researcher: "(Korea's) three major export item-related stocks, and those with factories in Canada or Mexico, such as secondary batteries, seem to be significantly impacted."]

The 'tariff war,' which was thought to be a mere threat, has started quickly, and concerns that Korea may be included in the next round of tariffs are reflecting the worries about exports in the stock prices.

Foreign investors have sold a net of over 800 billion won, pushing the won-dollar exchange rate back up.

It has risen to the 1,460 won level for the first time in three weeks, even exceeding 1,470 won during trading.

[Min Kyung-won/Woori Bank Senior Researcher: "(Trump's tariffs) raise concerns about a global trade war, which makes it inevitable that the won, heavily reliant on exports, will be viewed negatively in the market."]

Asian stock markets, which are heavily reliant on exports to the U.S., were also shaken.

The Japanese Nikkei index fell by 2.6%, and the Taiwan Weighted Index dropped by over 3.5%.

China was closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. tariffs impact on stock market
    • 입력 2025-02-04 00:24:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

The shock waves from the tarrif war ignited by U.S. President Donald Trump have hit our financial markets hard.

There are significant concerns that exports may be affected.

Our stock market, which had risen somewhat this year, has returned to square one, and the won-dollar exchange rate has fluctuated around the 1,470 won mark.

First, our Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

The KOSPI is at 2,453 points.

It has dropped more than 2.5% compared to last Friday.

Although it rose nearly 5% in January, it has fallen over 80 points in the last two days, returning to the level of a month ago.

The impact of 'DeepSeek' combined with the shock of the 'tariff war' has become a significant negative factor for the stock market.

Large-cap stocks, particularly in semiconductors, secondary batteries, and automobiles, which have a high proportion of AI and exports, saw significant declines.

The chronic phenomenon of 'small gains' on good news and 'big drops' on bad news has repeated itself.

[Kim Young-hwan/NH Investment & Securities Senior Researcher: "(Korea's) three major export item-related stocks, and those with factories in Canada or Mexico, such as secondary batteries, seem to be significantly impacted."]

The 'tariff war,' which was thought to be a mere threat, has started quickly, and concerns that Korea may be included in the next round of tariffs are reflecting the worries about exports in the stock prices.

Foreign investors have sold a net of over 800 billion won, pushing the won-dollar exchange rate back up.

It has risen to the 1,460 won level for the first time in three weeks, even exceeding 1,470 won during trading.

[Min Kyung-won/Woori Bank Senior Researcher: "(Trump's tariffs) raise concerns about a global trade war, which makes it inevitable that the won, heavily reliant on exports, will be viewed negatively in the market."]

Asian stock markets, which are heavily reliant on exports to the U.S., were also shaken.

The Japanese Nikkei index fell by 2.6%, and the Taiwan Weighted Index dropped by over 3.5%.

China was closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 전쟁 직격탄…증시·환율 ‘출렁’

관세 전쟁 직격탄…증시·환율 ‘출렁’
헌재, ‘마은혁 임명 보류’ 관련 선고 연기…배경은?

헌재, ‘마은혁 임명 보류’ 관련 선고 연기…배경은?
“군경 동원해 일으킨 폭동”…윤 대통령 공소장 보니

“군경 동원해 일으킨 폭동”…윤 대통령 공소장 보니
“윤 대통령, ‘언론사 봉쇄, 단전·단수 조치’ 지시 정황”

“윤 대통령, ‘언론사 봉쇄, 단전·단수 조치’ 지시 정황”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.