News 9

Court delays ruling on justice dispute

입력 2025.02.04 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Constitutional Court has postponed the ruling on the dispute over the authority regarding the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court Justice candidate, and the constitutional petition.

The ruling was originally scheduled for this afternoon (2.3), but the decision to postpone was made suddenly.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has more on the background.

[Report]

Stating that there was no confirmation of an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, Acting President Choi Sang-mok withheld the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court Justice candidate.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik filed a dispute over authority on behalf of the National Assembly, claiming that the right to elect judges was infringed, while lawyer Kim Jeong-hwan filed a constitutional petition, claiming that the right to a fair trial was violated.

The Constitutional Court was scheduled to announce the conclusion of this dispute and the constitutional petition today (1.3) at 2 PM.

However, just two hours before, the ruling was unexpectedly postponed.

The dispute over authority will resume arguments and has been scheduled for 2 PM on the Feb. 10, while the constitutional petition has been postponed indefinitely without setting a date.

It is reported that the Constitutional Court Justices made this decision after considering various circumstances, including the guarantee of procedural rights, during a deliberation held this morning.

In particular, it seems that Acting President Choi Sang-mok's objection to Speaker Woo Won-shik filing the dispute without a National Assembly resolution played a role in this decision.

Earlier, on Feb. 1, the Acting President's side submitted an opinion letter containing this information to the Constitutional Court.

In response, the Constitutional Court decided to receive a response from the National Assembly by Feb. 6 and review the related issues.

This is interpreted as an intention to first examine the legality of the petition process before making a ruling.

The Constitutional Court also requested evidence regarding whether there was an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties concerning the recommendation of the judge candidate from the Acting President's side by Feb. 6.

The Constitutional Court stated that if the Acting President does not comply with the ruling in the constitutional petition and the dispute over authority, it would violate the Constitution and laws.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Court delays ruling on justice dispute
    • 입력 2025-02-04 00:24:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Constitutional Court has postponed the ruling on the dispute over the authority regarding the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court Justice candidate, and the constitutional petition.

The ruling was originally scheduled for this afternoon (2.3), but the decision to postpone was made suddenly.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has more on the background.

[Report]

Stating that there was no confirmation of an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, Acting President Choi Sang-mok withheld the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court Justice candidate.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik filed a dispute over authority on behalf of the National Assembly, claiming that the right to elect judges was infringed, while lawyer Kim Jeong-hwan filed a constitutional petition, claiming that the right to a fair trial was violated.

The Constitutional Court was scheduled to announce the conclusion of this dispute and the constitutional petition today (1.3) at 2 PM.

However, just two hours before, the ruling was unexpectedly postponed.

The dispute over authority will resume arguments and has been scheduled for 2 PM on the Feb. 10, while the constitutional petition has been postponed indefinitely without setting a date.

It is reported that the Constitutional Court Justices made this decision after considering various circumstances, including the guarantee of procedural rights, during a deliberation held this morning.

In particular, it seems that Acting President Choi Sang-mok's objection to Speaker Woo Won-shik filing the dispute without a National Assembly resolution played a role in this decision.

Earlier, on Feb. 1, the Acting President's side submitted an opinion letter containing this information to the Constitutional Court.

In response, the Constitutional Court decided to receive a response from the National Assembly by Feb. 6 and review the related issues.

This is interpreted as an intention to first examine the legality of the petition process before making a ruling.

The Constitutional Court also requested evidence regarding whether there was an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties concerning the recommendation of the judge candidate from the Acting President's side by Feb. 6.

The Constitutional Court stated that if the Acting President does not comply with the ruling in the constitutional petition and the dispute over authority, it would violate the Constitution and laws.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.
박민경
박민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 전쟁 직격탄…증시·환율 ‘출렁’

관세 전쟁 직격탄…증시·환율 ‘출렁’
헌재, ‘마은혁 임명 보류’ 관련 선고 연기…배경은?

헌재, ‘마은혁 임명 보류’ 관련 선고 연기…배경은?
“군경 동원해 일으킨 폭동”…윤 대통령 공소장 보니

“군경 동원해 일으킨 폭동”…윤 대통령 공소장 보니
“윤 대통령, ‘언론사 봉쇄, 단전·단수 조치’ 지시 정황”

“윤 대통령, ‘언론사 봉쇄, 단전·단수 조치’ 지시 정황”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.