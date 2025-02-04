Court delays ruling on justice dispute

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court has postponed the ruling on the dispute over the authority regarding the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court Justice candidate, and the constitutional petition.



The ruling was originally scheduled for this afternoon (2.3), but the decision to postpone was made suddenly.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has more on the background.



[Report]



Stating that there was no confirmation of an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, Acting President Choi Sang-mok withheld the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court Justice candidate.



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik filed a dispute over authority on behalf of the National Assembly, claiming that the right to elect judges was infringed, while lawyer Kim Jeong-hwan filed a constitutional petition, claiming that the right to a fair trial was violated.



The Constitutional Court was scheduled to announce the conclusion of this dispute and the constitutional petition today (1.3) at 2 PM.



However, just two hours before, the ruling was unexpectedly postponed.



The dispute over authority will resume arguments and has been scheduled for 2 PM on the Feb. 10, while the constitutional petition has been postponed indefinitely without setting a date.



It is reported that the Constitutional Court Justices made this decision after considering various circumstances, including the guarantee of procedural rights, during a deliberation held this morning.



In particular, it seems that Acting President Choi Sang-mok's objection to Speaker Woo Won-shik filing the dispute without a National Assembly resolution played a role in this decision.



Earlier, on Feb. 1, the Acting President's side submitted an opinion letter containing this information to the Constitutional Court.



In response, the Constitutional Court decided to receive a response from the National Assembly by Feb. 6 and review the related issues.



This is interpreted as an intention to first examine the legality of the petition process before making a ruling.



The Constitutional Court also requested evidence regarding whether there was an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties concerning the recommendation of the judge candidate from the Acting President's side by Feb. 6.



The Constitutional Court stated that if the Acting President does not comply with the ruling in the constitutional petition and the dispute over authority, it would violate the Constitution and laws.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



