Choi Sang-mok remains silent

[Anchor]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok did not provide a statement regarding the Constitutional Court's postponement of the ruling.

The political sphere has offered mixed interpretations; the ruling party claims that the Constitutional Court has acknowledged procedural errors, while the opposition criticizes the ruling party for going too far in undermining the court.

This is a report by Kim Min-hyuk.

[Report]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok remained silent today (2.3) without making any specific comments.

He had planned to organize and announce his position based on the ruling results, but the postponement has bought him time.

However, Choi's side believes that the Constitutional Court, which did not accept the request to resume the hearings, has acknowledged the procedural flaws in the National Assembly Speaker's request for a dispute adjudication, and they are expected to actively argue related issues in the remaining hearings.

The People Power Party criticized that the Constitutional Court's sudden decision to postpone the ruling just two hours before was an acknowledgment of its own rushed proceedings and procedural inadequacies.

They immediately demanded a dismissal decision and called for the conclusion of the impeachment trial against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

In particular, they clearly stated their position against the appointment of candidate Ma, citing ideological biases such as his activities in the Incheon Democratic Labor Union.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "(If Ma Eun-hyuk) becomes a Constitutional Court Justice, 4 out of 9 justices will be from the Korean Law Research Council. The criticism that there is a faction similar to Hanahoe within the court is not unfounded."]

The Democratic Party expressed disappointment over the delay in the Constitutional Court's decision but assessed it as an effort to eliminate procedural flaws.

They criticized the People Power Party for undermining the Constitutional Court and obstructing the impeachment trial, stating that it has gone too far.

[Yoon Jong-gun/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "While turning a blind eye and remaining silent on the 12/3 insurrection, the People Power Party is pouring all its efforts into shaking the Constitutional Court, which is the height of shamelessness."]

They also pressured the acting president to appoint candidate Ma, stating that refusing to do so would be grounds for impeachment and that they would make crucial decisions.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

