Yoon's indictment details

[Anchor]



The indictment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been arrested and charged with leading an insurrection, has been made public.



According to the indictment, the prosecution has determined that the recent emergency martial law situation was a "riot instigated by President Yoon using military and police forces."



First, reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu reports on the contents of the indictment obtained by KBS.



[Report]



The prosecution has classified the recent emergency martial law as a 'riot.'



The indictment of President Yoon Suk Yeol states that "more than 1,600 armed soldiers and about 3,800 police were mobilized to coerce the National Assembly, the National Election Commission, and the Democratic Party headquarters, thereby instigating a riot."



It concluded that the emergency martial law was carried out with the intent to disrupt the constitutional order of a free democracy.



The indictment also includes details of how President Yoon and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun discussed the deployment of troops during the martial law.



President Yoon reportedly asked former Minister Kim, "How many personnel can be deployed with the officers?" and when Kim replied 'less than a thousand,' Yoon responded, "With that number of troops, we can deploy them to the National Assembly and the NEC."



The indictment also states that former Minister Kim, who held a meeting with key commanders of the entire military immediately after the emergency martial law, instructed the commanders, "I will convey the President's intentions and issue mission orders," and "Those who disobey the orders will be dealt with as insubordination."



The proclamation issued during the emergency martial law was also concluded by the prosecution to be unconstitutional and illegal.



Regarding attempts to secure evidence of election fraud at the NEC, the prosecution found no reasonable grounds, and attempts to arrest politicians and NEC officials were deemed 'illegal' as they were carried out 'without warrants.'



The prosecution, which has classified President Yoon as the leader of the insurrection, included the unconstitutionality and illegality of the emergency martial law, along with circumstances of President Yoon's direct involvement, in the more than 100-page indictment.



This is Hwang Hyun-kyu from KBS News.



