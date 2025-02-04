News 9

Lee backs 52-hour exception for chips

입력 2025.02.04 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Emphasizing 'pragmatism', Democratic Leader Lee Jae-myung expressed today (1.3) his agreement to temporarily apply an exception to the 52-hour workweek for the semiconductor industry.

In response to Lee's progressive stance change, the People Power Party immediately demanded that the semiconductor law and other related matters be addressed in the February extraordinary session.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

A discussion forum to discuss exceptions to the 52-hour workweek specifically for the semiconductor industry.

Leader Lee Jae-myung stated that he agrees to temporarily apply exceptions for the semiconductor sector on the premise that the total working hours do not increase.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The country's economy picks up if companies pick up. It is very difficult for me to refuse the request to allow work to be concentrated without increasing total working hours."]

This suggests a potential shift in the party's previously opposing stance on the application of the 52-hour workweek exception.

The industry argues that flexibility in working hours is necessary for innovation, while the labor sector contends that the current exceptions under the Labor Standards Act are sufficient.

[Kim Jae-beom/SK hynix R&D Head: "(For company competitiveness) an environment must be prepared to utilize the valuable time of outstanding researchers more effectively."]

[Son Woo-mok/Chairman of the Samsung Electronics Union: "Long working hours do not bring about innovation. The 52-hour exception bill poses a serious threat to workers' health and quality of life."]

The People Power Party pressured that if Lee is sincere, the semiconductor law should be processed quickly.

[Kim Sang-hoon/Chairman of the People Power Party Policy Committee: "Recognizing the 52-hour exception is the first step to overcoming the semiconductor industry crisis. The semiconductor special law must be processed in the National Assembly this February."]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik also called for a swift agreement on the semiconductor law and other matters in the National Assembly in February.

Meanwhile, a working-level meeting of the ruling and opposition parties will be held tomorrow (1.4).

It is expected that discussions will include the processing of the semiconductor law and other livelihood-related bills, as well as supplementary budget preparation.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee backs 52-hour exception for chips
    • 입력 2025-02-04 00:24:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

Emphasizing 'pragmatism', Democratic Leader Lee Jae-myung expressed today (1.3) his agreement to temporarily apply an exception to the 52-hour workweek for the semiconductor industry.

In response to Lee's progressive stance change, the People Power Party immediately demanded that the semiconductor law and other related matters be addressed in the February extraordinary session.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

A discussion forum to discuss exceptions to the 52-hour workweek specifically for the semiconductor industry.

Leader Lee Jae-myung stated that he agrees to temporarily apply exceptions for the semiconductor sector on the premise that the total working hours do not increase.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The country's economy picks up if companies pick up. It is very difficult for me to refuse the request to allow work to be concentrated without increasing total working hours."]

This suggests a potential shift in the party's previously opposing stance on the application of the 52-hour workweek exception.

The industry argues that flexibility in working hours is necessary for innovation, while the labor sector contends that the current exceptions under the Labor Standards Act are sufficient.

[Kim Jae-beom/SK hynix R&D Head: "(For company competitiveness) an environment must be prepared to utilize the valuable time of outstanding researchers more effectively."]

[Son Woo-mok/Chairman of the Samsung Electronics Union: "Long working hours do not bring about innovation. The 52-hour exception bill poses a serious threat to workers' health and quality of life."]

The People Power Party pressured that if Lee is sincere, the semiconductor law should be processed quickly.

[Kim Sang-hoon/Chairman of the People Power Party Policy Committee: "Recognizing the 52-hour exception is the first step to overcoming the semiconductor industry crisis. The semiconductor special law must be processed in the National Assembly this February."]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik also called for a swift agreement on the semiconductor law and other matters in the National Assembly in February.

Meanwhile, a working-level meeting of the ruling and opposition parties will be held tomorrow (1.4).

It is expected that discussions will include the processing of the semiconductor law and other livelihood-related bills, as well as supplementary budget preparation.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 전쟁 직격탄…증시·환율 ‘출렁’

관세 전쟁 직격탄…증시·환율 ‘출렁’
헌재, ‘마은혁 임명 보류’ 관련 선고 연기…배경은?

헌재, ‘마은혁 임명 보류’ 관련 선고 연기…배경은?
“군경 동원해 일으킨 폭동”…윤 대통령 공소장 보니

“군경 동원해 일으킨 폭동”…윤 대통령 공소장 보니
“윤 대통령, ‘언론사 봉쇄, 단전·단수 조치’ 지시 정황”

“윤 대통령, ‘언론사 봉쇄, 단전·단수 조치’ 지시 정황”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.