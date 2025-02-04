Lee backs 52-hour exception for chips

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Emphasizing 'pragmatism', Democratic Leader Lee Jae-myung expressed today (1.3) his agreement to temporarily apply an exception to the 52-hour workweek for the semiconductor industry.



In response to Lee's progressive stance change, the People Power Party immediately demanded that the semiconductor law and other related matters be addressed in the February extraordinary session.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



A discussion forum to discuss exceptions to the 52-hour workweek specifically for the semiconductor industry.



Leader Lee Jae-myung stated that he agrees to temporarily apply exceptions for the semiconductor sector on the premise that the total working hours do not increase.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The country's economy picks up if companies pick up. It is very difficult for me to refuse the request to allow work to be concentrated without increasing total working hours."]



This suggests a potential shift in the party's previously opposing stance on the application of the 52-hour workweek exception.



The industry argues that flexibility in working hours is necessary for innovation, while the labor sector contends that the current exceptions under the Labor Standards Act are sufficient.



[Kim Jae-beom/SK hynix R&D Head: "(For company competitiveness) an environment must be prepared to utilize the valuable time of outstanding researchers more effectively."]



[Son Woo-mok/Chairman of the Samsung Electronics Union: "Long working hours do not bring about innovation. The 52-hour exception bill poses a serious threat to workers' health and quality of life."]



The People Power Party pressured that if Lee is sincere, the semiconductor law should be processed quickly.



[Kim Sang-hoon/Chairman of the People Power Party Policy Committee: "Recognizing the 52-hour exception is the first step to overcoming the semiconductor industry crisis. The semiconductor special law must be processed in the National Assembly this February."]



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik also called for a swift agreement on the semiconductor law and other matters in the National Assembly in February.



Meanwhile, a working-level meeting of the ruling and opposition parties will be held tomorrow (1.4).



It is expected that discussions will include the processing of the semiconductor law and other livelihood-related bills, as well as supplementary budget preparation.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



