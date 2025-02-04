News 9

Freed from decade-long legal risk

입력 2025.02.04 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

With this acquittal in the appeals court, the judicial risk faced by Chairman Lee Jae-yong has been effectively resolved after nearly a decade.

However, it remains uncertain whether this outcome will directly lead to a resolution of Samsung's crisis.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the details.

[Report]

Samsung Electronics did not issue a statement regarding the results of Chairman Lee Jae-yong's second trial.

However, there is a palpable sense of relief internally.

It has been ten years since the National Assembly's corruption scandal in 2016.

After attending over 100 court hearings and experiencing repeated arrests and releases, he is now free from the constraints on management activities, but Chairman Lee remained silent on related questions.

[Lee Jae-yong/Samsung Electronics Chairman: "(Will you return as a registered director?) …. (Do you have plans for overseas business trips this time?) …."]

Some speculate that Chairman Lee's return as a registered director may be discussed as early as next month.

If this happens, it would mean he can fully manage the company after taking the group chairmanship in 2022.

However, it is uncertain whether the 'resolution of legal risk' will lead to 'overcoming Samsung's crisis.'

Three and a half years have passed since he was paroled, but last year, the operating profit of the core semiconductor business was surpassed by SK Hynix for the first time, indicating ongoing struggles.

[Jeong Yong-geon/Executive Committee Chairman, Public Pension for All: "Chairman Lee Jae-yong has already been in a state of management return since the first trial verdict. Samsung's issue is not legal risk, but the need to swiftly reform the outdated management system centered around the chairman."]

Although the executive team was changed last year as a reform measure, the organization identified as obstructing communication within the group has remained in place.

[Park Sang-in/Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice/Dec. 2024: "The Business Support TF is said to be performing the same role as the Future Strategy Office within Samsung, and this appointment means they will maintain that Business Support TF."]

In the context of the U.S. Trump administration's tariff pressures and moves to cut subsidies, attention is focused on whether Chairman Lee can accelerate the recovery of semiconductor competitiveness and entry into new businesses.

The business community expressed relief that Samsung's uncertainties have been resolved.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Freed from decade-long legal risk
    • 입력 2025-02-04 00:24:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

With this acquittal in the appeals court, the judicial risk faced by Chairman Lee Jae-yong has been effectively resolved after nearly a decade.

However, it remains uncertain whether this outcome will directly lead to a resolution of Samsung's crisis.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the details.

[Report]

Samsung Electronics did not issue a statement regarding the results of Chairman Lee Jae-yong's second trial.

However, there is a palpable sense of relief internally.

It has been ten years since the National Assembly's corruption scandal in 2016.

After attending over 100 court hearings and experiencing repeated arrests and releases, he is now free from the constraints on management activities, but Chairman Lee remained silent on related questions.

[Lee Jae-yong/Samsung Electronics Chairman: "(Will you return as a registered director?) …. (Do you have plans for overseas business trips this time?) …."]

Some speculate that Chairman Lee's return as a registered director may be discussed as early as next month.

If this happens, it would mean he can fully manage the company after taking the group chairmanship in 2022.

However, it is uncertain whether the 'resolution of legal risk' will lead to 'overcoming Samsung's crisis.'

Three and a half years have passed since he was paroled, but last year, the operating profit of the core semiconductor business was surpassed by SK Hynix for the first time, indicating ongoing struggles.

[Jeong Yong-geon/Executive Committee Chairman, Public Pension for All: "Chairman Lee Jae-yong has already been in a state of management return since the first trial verdict. Samsung's issue is not legal risk, but the need to swiftly reform the outdated management system centered around the chairman."]

Although the executive team was changed last year as a reform measure, the organization identified as obstructing communication within the group has remained in place.

[Park Sang-in/Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice/Dec. 2024: "The Business Support TF is said to be performing the same role as the Future Strategy Office within Samsung, and this appointment means they will maintain that Business Support TF."]

In the context of the U.S. Trump administration's tariff pressures and moves to cut subsidies, attention is focused on whether Chairman Lee can accelerate the recovery of semiconductor competitiveness and entry into new businesses.

The business community expressed relief that Samsung's uncertainties have been resolved.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 전쟁 직격탄…증시·환율 ‘출렁’

관세 전쟁 직격탄…증시·환율 ‘출렁’
헌재, ‘마은혁 임명 보류’ 관련 선고 연기…배경은?

헌재, ‘마은혁 임명 보류’ 관련 선고 연기…배경은?
“군경 동원해 일으킨 폭동”…윤 대통령 공소장 보니

“군경 동원해 일으킨 폭동”…윤 대통령 공소장 보니
“윤 대통령, ‘언론사 봉쇄, 단전·단수 조치’ 지시 정황”

“윤 대통령, ‘언론사 봉쇄, 단전·단수 조치’ 지시 정황”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.