Freed from decade-long legal risk

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With this acquittal in the appeals court, the judicial risk faced by Chairman Lee Jae-yong has been effectively resolved after nearly a decade.



However, it remains uncertain whether this outcome will directly lead to a resolution of Samsung's crisis.



Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the details.



[Report]



Samsung Electronics did not issue a statement regarding the results of Chairman Lee Jae-yong's second trial.



However, there is a palpable sense of relief internally.



It has been ten years since the National Assembly's corruption scandal in 2016.



After attending over 100 court hearings and experiencing repeated arrests and releases, he is now free from the constraints on management activities, but Chairman Lee remained silent on related questions.



[Lee Jae-yong/Samsung Electronics Chairman: "(Will you return as a registered director?) …. (Do you have plans for overseas business trips this time?) …."]



Some speculate that Chairman Lee's return as a registered director may be discussed as early as next month.



If this happens, it would mean he can fully manage the company after taking the group chairmanship in 2022.



However, it is uncertain whether the 'resolution of legal risk' will lead to 'overcoming Samsung's crisis.'



Three and a half years have passed since he was paroled, but last year, the operating profit of the core semiconductor business was surpassed by SK Hynix for the first time, indicating ongoing struggles.



[Jeong Yong-geon/Executive Committee Chairman, Public Pension for All: "Chairman Lee Jae-yong has already been in a state of management return since the first trial verdict. Samsung's issue is not legal risk, but the need to swiftly reform the outdated management system centered around the chairman."]



Although the executive team was changed last year as a reform measure, the organization identified as obstructing communication within the group has remained in place.



[Park Sang-in/Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice/Dec. 2024: "The Business Support TF is said to be performing the same role as the Future Strategy Office within Samsung, and this appointment means they will maintain that Business Support TF."]



In the context of the U.S. Trump administration's tariff pressures and moves to cut subsidies, attention is focused on whether Chairman Lee can accelerate the recovery of semiconductor competitiveness and entry into new businesses.



The business community expressed relief that Samsung's uncertainties have been resolved.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!