Cold wave hits at spring start

[Anchor]



Today (2.3), the cold was severe as spring begins with the start of Ipchun.



Tomorrow (2.4) will be even colder.



Under a cold wave warning, the perceived temperature is expected to drop to around minus 20 degrees.



Heavy snowfall is also forecasted for the west coast.



This is Kim Min-kyung, our meteorological reporter.



[Report]



A spring blessing message, "Ipchun Daegil," has been posted on the gate of a traditional house in the museum.



Although Ipchun marks the beginning of the spring season, it feels like winter has returned, as the daytime temperatures in most parts of the country, including Seoul, have dropped nearly 10 degrees compared to yesterday (2.2).



[Kim Jeong-soo / Uiwang City, Gyeonggi Province: "I came out with my kids today because it's Ipchun, but the weather is much colder than I expected, and even though we bundled up, my hands and feet feel like they are freezing."]



The cold air coming from the north is expected to further lower the temperatures overnight.



From tomorrow, the morning temperatures in Seoul will drop to minus 12 degrees for about three days, and with strong winds, the perceived temperature is expected to fall close to minus 20 degrees.



Daytime temperatures will also remain around minus 5 degrees.



The cold wave warning has been expanded and strengthened to most parts of the country, effective from 9 PM tonight.



The intensity of the cold wave will continue throughout this week.



[Kim Byeong-gwon / Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "The cold air that has descended from around the Arctic will continue to linger over the Korean Peninsula, prolonging the cold."]



Following the cold wave, strong snow clouds are forming over the West Sea.



By the day after tomorrow (2.5), up to 30 cm of snow is expected to accumulate in Honam, and 5 to 15 cm in the west coast of Chungnam.



As heavy snowfall and cold waves continue in the already snow-covered west coast, preparations are necessary to prevent additional damage such as facility collapses or accidents on icy roads.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



