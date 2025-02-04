Police probe MBC caster's death

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police have begun to investigate allegations that former MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna was bullied before taking her own life.



MBC has formed a fact-finding committee five months after her death.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the details.



[Report]



Oh Yoanna, a weathercaster affiliated with MBC, was found dead last year.



At the end of last month, a suicide note was made public, raising suspicions of workplace bullying.



As the controversy continues, the police have launched a pre-investigation into the related allegations.



This follows a complaint accusing MBC and relevant department members of violating labor laws.



The complaint states that the department head and colleagues violated the workplace bullying prohibition clause, and that MBC failed to fulfill its obligation to take action.



MBC President Ahn Hyung-joon has also been accused of violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.



Criticism of MBC's response has continued from the political arena.



[Yoo Seong-min/People Power Party Former Member/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus' : "If there were issues like workplace bullying, a broadcasting company like MBC should have actively conducted a fact-finding investigation, reflected on itself, and apologized if there were points to apologize for..."]



MBC has established a fact-finding committee five months after Oh Yoanna's death.



MBC has also stated that it will discuss the participation of a family-recommended member in the fact-finding committee.



The investigation committee is required to submit its results by Feb. 27, and the Ministry of Employment and Labor plans to decide whether to conduct a direct investigation based on the results of MBC's fact-finding committee.



The family has expressed that they "want an apology, not punishment," and has called for improvements in the system for non-regular workers.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



