Yoon directed media shutdown

[Anchor]



The prosecution's indictment includes evidence that President Yoon Suk Yeol directly showed a document to former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, instructing the shutdown of media outlets and water and electricity supply.



Next, Gong Min-kyung will report.



[Report]



Former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min is under suspicion of instructing the shutdown of media outlets' water and electricity supply on the day of the emergency martial law.



[Heo Seok-gon/Chief of the Fire Agency/Jan.13/National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee: "There was talk of shutting off water and electricity to the media outlets."]



Such suspicions were also included in the prosecution's indictment against President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Just before the declaration of emergency martial law, President Yoon reportedly showed a document containing measures after the declaration of martial law to former Minister Lee in his office, which included instructions to block four media outlets and to shut off their water and electricity supply around midnight.



After the proclamation, former Minister Lee had a phone call with Heo Seok-gon, the Chief of the Fire Agency, during which he allegedly instructed Heo to "take action if a request for cooperation on shutting off water and electricity comes from the police," according to the prosecution's assessment.



Additionally, the indictment also includes details about the process of forming an arrest team, where officials from the Criminal investigation Command (CIC) under the Ministry of National Defense contacted the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force to request a list of available investigators.



So far, the CIC has claimed that it has not responded to the counterintelligence agency's request for "100 investigators" support.



Along with this, the prosecution noted that an executive from the police's National Office of Investigation (NOI) stated that they needed detectives to lead the counterintelligence agency's arrest team and instructed the Yeongdeungpo Police Station to "send them in plain clothes so it doesn't look like they are police."



In response, the NOI clarified that the meaning of "send in plain clothes" was not about participating in the arrest team but was a request for personnel to guide the counterintelligence investigators on-site.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



