China's DeepSeek AI sparks doubts

[Anchor]



The generative artificial intelligence DeepSeek developed by China is shaking up not only the AI industry but also the financial markets.



However, there are still questions about how such a cost-effective and high-performing AI could emerge in a shorter time than American companies.



Reporter Kang Na-ru has examined the suspicions surrounding DeepSeek.



[Report]



I requested a translation from the model released by OpenAI's ChatGPT last September.



Despite some spelling mistakes, it translated accurately in less than 30 seconds.



When I gave the same task to DeepSeek, the results were quite similar to ChatGPT.



In particular, there are instances where it outperformed ChatGPT in solving math problems with definitive answers.



As a result, DeepSeek has been ranked number one in downloads on Apple's App Store for a week.



While performance is impressive, what’s even more surprising is the development cost.



According to the developer's report, it took two months for training, and they used only 2,000 semiconductors that are less efficient compared to those used by American companies.



The development cost is about 8 billion won, which is one-tenth of what big tech companies typically spend.



Experts are paying attention to DeepSeek's training methods.



First, it raised AI performance by explaining concepts step by step, similar to how a teacher instructs a student, with the AI taking on the role of the teacher.



Since there are no labor costs involved, it is much cheaper.



Additionally, the fact that it provided tailored responses based on incoming questions, much like a specialist examining a patient, is also seen as advantageous for cost reduction.



Another method is distilled learning, where only key data is selected for training, similar to how cognac is made from distilled wine.



In other words, it efficiently bundled known learning methods to educate the AI.



Consequently, there are suspicions that DeepSeek may have copied data held by big tech for AI training, but many experts believe it is difficult to make definitive claims about this.



However, experts also note that not all labor costs and other expenses involved in creating the initial model of DeepSeek have been accounted for, so they cannot fully trust such claims.



There are also indications that much more expensive high-performance semiconductors were likely used than what was announced.



Nevertheless, most experts agree that it is definitely cheaper than existing development costs.



This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.



