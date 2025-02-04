News 9

China's DeepSeek AI sparks doubts

입력 2025.02.04 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The generative artificial intelligence DeepSeek developed by China is shaking up not only the AI industry but also the financial markets.

However, there are still questions about how such a cost-effective and high-performing AI could emerge in a shorter time than American companies.

Reporter Kang Na-ru has examined the suspicions surrounding DeepSeek.

[Report]

I requested a translation from the model released by OpenAI's ChatGPT last September.

Despite some spelling mistakes, it translated accurately in less than 30 seconds.

When I gave the same task to DeepSeek, the results were quite similar to ChatGPT.

In particular, there are instances where it outperformed ChatGPT in solving math problems with definitive answers.

As a result, DeepSeek has been ranked number one in downloads on Apple's App Store for a week.

While performance is impressive, what’s even more surprising is the development cost.

According to the developer's report, it took two months for training, and they used only 2,000 semiconductors that are less efficient compared to those used by American companies.

The development cost is about 8 billion won, which is one-tenth of what big tech companies typically spend.

Experts are paying attention to DeepSeek's training methods.

First, it raised AI performance by explaining concepts step by step, similar to how a teacher instructs a student, with the AI taking on the role of the teacher.

Since there are no labor costs involved, it is much cheaper.

Additionally, the fact that it provided tailored responses based on incoming questions, much like a specialist examining a patient, is also seen as advantageous for cost reduction.

Another method is distilled learning, where only key data is selected for training, similar to how cognac is made from distilled wine.

In other words, it efficiently bundled known learning methods to educate the AI.

Consequently, there are suspicions that DeepSeek may have copied data held by big tech for AI training, but many experts believe it is difficult to make definitive claims about this.

However, experts also note that not all labor costs and other expenses involved in creating the initial model of DeepSeek have been accounted for, so they cannot fully trust such claims.

There are also indications that much more expensive high-performance semiconductors were likely used than what was announced.

Nevertheless, most experts agree that it is definitely cheaper than existing development costs.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • China's DeepSeek AI sparks doubts
    • 입력 2025-02-04 00:24:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

The generative artificial intelligence DeepSeek developed by China is shaking up not only the AI industry but also the financial markets.

However, there are still questions about how such a cost-effective and high-performing AI could emerge in a shorter time than American companies.

Reporter Kang Na-ru has examined the suspicions surrounding DeepSeek.

[Report]

I requested a translation from the model released by OpenAI's ChatGPT last September.

Despite some spelling mistakes, it translated accurately in less than 30 seconds.

When I gave the same task to DeepSeek, the results were quite similar to ChatGPT.

In particular, there are instances where it outperformed ChatGPT in solving math problems with definitive answers.

As a result, DeepSeek has been ranked number one in downloads on Apple's App Store for a week.

While performance is impressive, what’s even more surprising is the development cost.

According to the developer's report, it took two months for training, and they used only 2,000 semiconductors that are less efficient compared to those used by American companies.

The development cost is about 8 billion won, which is one-tenth of what big tech companies typically spend.

Experts are paying attention to DeepSeek's training methods.

First, it raised AI performance by explaining concepts step by step, similar to how a teacher instructs a student, with the AI taking on the role of the teacher.

Since there are no labor costs involved, it is much cheaper.

Additionally, the fact that it provided tailored responses based on incoming questions, much like a specialist examining a patient, is also seen as advantageous for cost reduction.

Another method is distilled learning, where only key data is selected for training, similar to how cognac is made from distilled wine.

In other words, it efficiently bundled known learning methods to educate the AI.

Consequently, there are suspicions that DeepSeek may have copied data held by big tech for AI training, but many experts believe it is difficult to make definitive claims about this.

However, experts also note that not all labor costs and other expenses involved in creating the initial model of DeepSeek have been accounted for, so they cannot fully trust such claims.

There are also indications that much more expensive high-performance semiconductors were likely used than what was announced.

Nevertheless, most experts agree that it is definitely cheaper than existing development costs.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.
강나루
강나루 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 전쟁 직격탄…증시·환율 ‘출렁’

관세 전쟁 직격탄…증시·환율 ‘출렁’
헌재, ‘마은혁 임명 보류’ 관련 선고 연기…배경은?

헌재, ‘마은혁 임명 보류’ 관련 선고 연기…배경은?
“군경 동원해 일으킨 폭동”…윤 대통령 공소장 보니

“군경 동원해 일으킨 폭동”…윤 대통령 공소장 보니
“윤 대통령, ‘언론사 봉쇄, 단전·단수 조치’ 지시 정황”

“윤 대통령, ‘언론사 봉쇄, 단전·단수 조치’ 지시 정황”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.