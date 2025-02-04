Loans secretly taken via phone

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A non-commissioned officer in the army secretly took a soldier's mobile phone and obtained a loan.



There are several other soldiers who have experienced similar incidents.



It has also been revealed that the unit did not respond appropriately to such incidents.



Reporter Lee Won-hee has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



In an office at a military base in Seoul.



A non-commissioned officer enters and secretly takes soldier A's mobile phone.



Then, pretending to be A, he calls a loan company and borrows money.



[Loan Company - Corporal ○○○/voice altered: "(Please tell me the account number to receive the loan.) 4673...."]



Although the loan was taken out in his name, A claims he was unaware of it.



[Soldier A/voice altered: "I think Corporal OOO secretly took my wallet from the locker and snapped a picture of my ID."]



This non-commissioned officer used a small payment service worth 1 million won on A's mobile phone during the early morning hours.



He also borrowed money directly.



[Soldier A/voice altered: "He said we would see each other again, that he'd eventually pay me back since he's right next to me, and that he'd spread bad rumors even while being in the company."]



In the end, A suffered damages amounting to 30 million won, including the loan.



Other fellow military officers also reported that this non-commissioned officer borrowed money and did not repay it.



[Fellow Officer Victim/voice altered: "He admitted himself that he 'gambled.' The total amount of damages for all victims is around 200 million won."]



However, the unit only took measures such as surveys and training.



[Soldier A/voice altered: "Even the administrative officers kept saying, 'Aren't you at fault?']



Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media in which the non-commissioned officer claimed to have taken out a loan in someone else's name.



[Corporal ○○○/SNS video/voice altered: "Commander OOO, Sergeant Major OOO. It is true that I executed a loan using their information and personal data as collateral."]



Only then was the non-commissioned officer transferred to another unit.



This was three months after the related issues had already surfaced.



[Mother of Soldier A/voice altered: "I sometimes think it would have been better if he hadn't gone to the military."]



The army stated, "It is a criminal act due to an individual's deviation," and "We will deal with it strictly according to laws and regulations."



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



