Air Busan fire probe continues

[Anchor]

A joint on-site investigation was carried out today (2.3) on the Air Busan aircraft fire.

It is expected to take considerable time to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Reporter Jeon Hyung-seo has the story.

[Report]

Investigation personnel in white work uniforms ascend to the aircraft fuselage, which is charred black with a gaping hole in the ceiling.

The on-site investigation was conducted six days after the Air Busan fire incident.

The investigation team checks various areas inside the scorched aircraft.

More than 40 personnel, including the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board, firefighters, police, the National Forensic Service, and French accident investigation authorities, were deployed for the on-site investigation.

However, due to safety concerns, only about ten members of the investigation team entered the aircraft to conduct their investigation.

The investigation, which lasted for seven hours starting at 10 AM, focused on finding the cause of the ignition.

In particular, since there were testimonies that the fire started from the rear overhead compartment of the aircraft, the investigation was concentrated around that area.

During this process, it was reported that the aircraft seats were removed and evidence was collected.

The accident investigation committee plans to identify the cause of the fire while keeping all possibilities open, including not only the portable battery but structural defects.

[Accident Investigation Committee Official/Voice Altered: "We are looking into that (portable battery) as well as various other areas. We need to check the black box, air traffic control records, and other categories...."]

For this, they are analyzing witness statements as well as CCTV footage from the time of the fire.

The evidence collected during the on-site investigation is expected to be transferred to the National Forensic Service for detailed analysis, which will likely take a considerable amount of time to complete.

The accident investigation committee stated that they would decide whether to disclose the investigation results, considering the potential impact on the investigation.

This is KBS News, Jeon Hyung-seo.

