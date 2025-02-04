Ruling party lawmakers visit Yoon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The emergency response committee chairman of the People Power Party, Kwon Young-se, and the floor leader, Kwon Seong-dong, visited the Seoul Detention Center today (2.3) to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol.



It is reported that President Yoon emphasized the unity of the party and its supporters.



The opposition criticized this as an attempt to incite supporters, and there were also voices of concern within the ruling party.



Kim Yu-dae reports.



[Report]



The two top leaders of the People Power Party, Emergency Response Committee Chairman Kwon Young-se and Floor Leader Kwon Seong-dong, along with senior member Na Kyung-won, visited President Yoon.



During the 30-minute meeting, President Yoon particularly emphasized unity.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "There are many young people and people from different generations with various thoughts, so we need to unite well to gain a lot of support from the public."]



He expressed that it was fortunate that the public became aware of the opposition's behavior through emergency martial law, and continued to criticize the opposition.



It is reported that he even compared the Democratic Party to the Nazi regime.



[Na Kyung-won/Member of the People Power Party: "He could not just sit back and watch the paralysis of state affairs due to legislative dictatorship, including a series of impeachments and de facto budget cuts."]



The issue of bias among constitutional judges was also mentioned during the conversation, but attendees reported that there was no discussion about early elections or pardons.



Although the lawmakers emphasized 'personal visit' and 'human decency' about the meeting, there were voices of concern within the party.



[Kim Jae-seop/Vice Chairman of the People Power Party's Organization: "If both top leaders (the emergency response committee chairman and the floor leader) go together, it may appear as if it is an official visit."]



The opposition criticized the ruling party for admitting that it is a party of insurrection, suggesting that they should rather move their party office to the detention center.



[Han Min-soo/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "They have once again resorted to extreme right-wing incitement. People who are the leadership of the ruling party are acting as spokespersons for the insurrectionist's public relations from prison."]



It is also reported that members of the People Power Party, including Yoon Sang-hyun, are coordinating schedules to visit President Yoon.



KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



