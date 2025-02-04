News 9

Court rioter in 20s arrested

[Anchor]

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of breaking down the court door with a fire extinguisher during the violent intrusion incident at the Western District Court.

He was claimed by some supporters of President Yoon to be an active journalist, but police investigations confirmed that this was not true.

Among the suspects charged in the Western District Court incident, 63 have been detained so far.

Moon Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

A man smashes the glass windows of the court building with a baton.

Ignoring gestures to stop, he even sprays a fire extinguisher at the police.

[Participant in the court intrusion/Jan. 19: "The state has been overthrown, so why are you stopping us! You need to catch and imprison those who have overthrown the state!"]

He was referred to online as the 'green jumper man.'

At one point, claims emerged in the online community of Yoon Suk Yeol supporters that this man was an active journalist.

As suspicions arose, the media outlet rebutted, stating, "The rumors circulated and the articles quoting them are all malicious falsehoods."

The police arrested the controversial man, but he was not a journalist.

It was a false claim.

The police, receiving a complaint from the media outlet, have launched an investigation into those who spread false information on charges of defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act.

The number of participants under police investigation in the violent intrusion incident at the Seoul Western District Court continues to rise.

So far, a total of 99 suspects have been charged by the police, of which 63 have been detained.

The police stated, "We are broadly looking at the targets of the investigation related to the violent intrusion incident at the Western District Court," and added, "We will thoroughly investigate whether YouTubers were merely inciting or if there are other forces behind it."

Meanwhile, the police announced that they have registered Jeon Kwang-hoon, who has been accused of inciting rebellion, as a suspect.

[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor/Yesterday/YouTube channel 'Jeon Kwang-hoon TV': "I will never be arrested. I have never committed a crime that warrants arrest. (On January 18th evening) We dispersed by 8 o'clock."]

The police also plan to investigate the connection between Pastor Jeon and the special missionary of Sarang Jeil Church, who was arrested for participating in the violent intrusion incident at the Western District Court.

KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

공지·정정

