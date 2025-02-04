News 9

Police attempt to raid PSS

[Anchor]

Police investigating allegations that the Presidential Security Service(PSS) officials obstructed the execution of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest warrant have seized the secure phones of Kim Seong-hoon, Deputy Chief of the PSS, and Lee Kwang-woo, Head of Security Operations.

The police also attempted to conduct a search of the PSS Office, but it ultimately ended in failure.

The PSS stated that it cooperated with the investigation by submitting materials voluntarily.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the details.

[Report]

Police investigators are seen leaving the presidential office building.

The police attempted to search the Presidential Security Service as part of their investigation into the leadership, who are facing allegations of obstructing the execution of President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest warrant.

However, the search was unsuccessful after an 8-hour standoff due to the PSS's refusal to allow the search.

It is reported that Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon, a key suspect and the one with the authority to permit the search of the PSS, denied the request.

The PSS stated instead that they "cooperated as much as possible in a voluntary submission format within the scope of what could be submitted."

However, the police countered, saying, "The materials the PSS voluntarily submitted were already in our possession. The key documents we requested were not provided."

This attempt to search comes after the prosecution rejected the police's request for a detention warrant for Deputy Chief Kim and Lee Kwang-woo, and demanded supplementary investigations.

In response, the police first searched the residences of Deputy Chief Kim and Chief Lee to secure the encrypted phones known as 'bihwa phones.'

However, the call records from the 'bihwa phones' can only be accessed by securing the bihwa phone server within the PSS.

With the PSS's refusal, the police's failure to secure the bihwa phone server, which is key evidence for proving the allegations, has made it uncertain whether police will be able to reapply for detention warrants against Kim and Lee.

Meanwhile, the police revealed that they have additionally charged Won Cheon-hee, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, as a suspect in the emergency martial law case and summoned him for questioning.

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.

