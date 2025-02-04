SK halts LG's winning streak

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional basketball, the leading SK team has thwarted the second-place LG's challenge for an 8-game winning streak.



'Versatile forward' Ahn Young-jun showcased his skills on both offense and defense, including blocking LG's star foreign player Marei.



This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.



[Report]



In the early stages of the game, SK struggled against LG's barrage of outside shots.



The turning point was, of course, SK's greatest weapon, the fast break.



In particular, forward Ahn Young-jun displayed excellent chemistry with foreign player Warney.



[Commentary: "SK has started to run. (SK's pace is fierce.)"]



On defense, Ahn Young-jun also made highlight plays.



He jumped high to block a layup from LG's Marei, a shot that even other foreign players find difficult to stop.



In the fourth quarter, Ahn Young-jun hit a crucial outside shot to fend off the opponent's chase, finishing with a remarkable 18 points, the highest among domestic players.



With Ahn Young-jun at the center, SK showcased the power of their triangle offense with Warney and Kim Sun-hyung, successfully halting LG's challenge for an 8-game winning streak.



[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "We plan to maintain this pace until we win the regular season. The more time we have, the better we can prepare for the playoffs, so I hope the players can perform well without injuries."]



In women's professional basketball, Woori Bank, led by Kim Dan-bi, maintained its sole lead with a 5-game winning streak.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



