NK's response to rogue state remark

North Korea has officially condemned the remarks made by the U.S. Secretary of State, who labeled it a rogue state, calling them an absurd and outrageous statement.



Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin reports on the reasons behind North Korea's strong reaction to the term rogue state.



[Report]



Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio referred to North Korea as a "rogue state."



[Marco Rubio/On the 30th of last month: "We face now with China and to some extent Russia, and then you have rogue states like Iran and North Korea you have to deal with."]



His comments were made while mentioning countries that threaten the U.S., which provoked a strong response from North Korea.



Through a statement from its foreign ministry spokesperson, North Korea criticized the remarks as "a serious political provocation that contradicts the principles of respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs."



It also stated that "the most rogue state in the world is the United States," and labeled Rubio's comments as "vulgar" and "absurd."



They added, "This once again confirmed the U.S. hostile policy towards North Korea."



This is the first official statement from North Korea criticizing a high-ranking U.S. official by name since the start of the Trump's second administration.



Although they did not directly mention President Trump, it indicates that they are closely monitoring the remarks of key figures.



It can also be interpreted as a call for a change in the U.S. policy towards North Korea, emphasizing the importance of regime and system guarantees as key conditions.



[Yang Moo-jin/Professor at the University of North Korean Studies: "I analyze that this contains a message to the U.S. that they will never tolerate any interference in internal affairs or any infringement on sovereignty, which is a significant aspect of regime disruption."]



North Korea also criticized the Trump administration's missile defense system, stating that it would respond with an unlimited strengthening of its military power.



In response, our government reiterated that "the entity threatening international peace is North Korea," emphasizing its goal of denuclearization.



This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.



