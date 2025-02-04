Son shines in Spurs win

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Do you remember the so-called 'banana kick goal' from last year's cup tournament, where Son Heung-min's corner kick directly led to a score?



A similar scene occurred again this time from Son Heung-min's feet.



He induced an own goal from the opponent and provided a crucial assist, breaking Tottenham's long slump. Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



In the 29th minute of the first half, with the score still 0-0, Son Heung-min's sharp corner kick quickly resulted in a goal.



[Local Commentator: "Son firing it in! It's an inswinger that they just couldn't deal with!"]



Upon closer inspection in slow motion, it was an own goal that deflected off a Brentford defender's back, but it was a sharp kick that caught the opposing goalkeeper and defense off guard, who were tangled and out of position.



The trajectory of the corner kick, curled strongly with his right foot, was reminiscent of the fantastic winning goal he scored in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United last December.



As if they couldn't be caught off guard by Son Heung-min's power again, the opponents intensified their physical pressure when Son took another corner kick ten minutes later.



However, even when the set piece was blocked by the opponent's defense, Son Heung-min had a brilliant penetrating pass.



The pass, perfectly delivered between the opposing defenders, was neatly finished by Pape Sarr, marking Son Heung-min's eighth assist of the season and leading the team to a 2-0 victory.



[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "Absolutely. You know every ball he delivered in there caused them problems and Sonny's got outstanding delivery. Again, great game by him again today. Obviously own goal and then he gets the assist for the second goal. Great ball to Pape and..."]



After the match, Son Heung-min demonstrated his leadership by gathering the players and encouraging them.



Now, they are putting everything on the line for their first professional title as they face Liverpool in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals this Friday.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!