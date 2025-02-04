News 9

Holiday blues after 9-day holiday

[Anchor]

The long 9-day Lunar New Year holiday has ended, and daily life has begun again.

While it was nice to take a break, many people may have felt that returning to daily life is even more exhausting, experiencing what is known as 'holiday syndrome' today (2.3).

'Holiday syndrome' refers to various physical and mental symptoms experienced before and after the holiday.

In particular, spending long hours with family or relatives that you haven't seen in a while can actually lead to stress.

There is even a 'holiday nagging menu' that states you need to pay 100,000 won for advising to "lose weight" and 300,000 won for pushing to "get married."

What specific symptoms are associated with holiday syndrome, and how can one overcome it? Reporter Jin Sun-min has investigated.

[Report]

This single office worker in her 20s gathered with four generations of family members at their hometown during this Lunar New Year holiday.

She prepared ceremonial foods, took their nephews to a sledding hill.

The holiday passed without a moment of rest.

[Kim ○○/Office worker in her 20s: "I spent all day making pancakes, grocery shopping, setting the table, and doing the dishes repeatedly. I had muscle pain when I went back to work."]

Even after resting well, the return to daily life feels heavy.

This is due to what is called 'holiday syndrome.'

[Office worker A: "I kept sleeping in, and when I finally went back to work after a long time, I felt much more tired when I woke up in the morning, and there was also the burden of having to get back to work."]

After a long holiday, one may experience pain from household chores or long drives, as well as chronic fatigue, lethargy, and mental symptoms like depression.

The main culprit of holiday syndrome is stress.

In a recent survey, four out of ten respondents reported experiencing holiday stress.

Those in their 20s cited job-related stress, those in their 30s mentioned nagging about dating or marriage, and those over 40 pointed to financial burdens like New Year's cash gifts as sources of stress.

To recover from the aftereffects, it is important to restore a regular rhythm of sleep and meals.

[Kang Hee-taek/Professor of Family Medicine at Sinchon Severance Hospital: "Issues like joint atrophy can be resolved through stretching. Mental stress can be alleviated by complimenting each other."]

Experts advise to visit a hospital if lethargy persists for more than two weeks or if wrist or spine pain does not go away.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.

