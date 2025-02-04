Thailand faces heavy fine dust
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Recently, Thailand has been suffering from fine dust.
Hundreds of schools have been closed, and the air quality is so poor that planes cannot land due to visibility issues.
Our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop in Bangkok has the report.
[Report]
The city sky looks hazy, as if covered in thick fog.
It is fine dust that has enveloped the capital of Thailand, Bangkok.
This morning, the concentration of fine dust in Bangkok rose to twice the safe standard level.
Among Thailand's 77 provinces, 57 recorded levels classified as 'bad' or worse.
[Chanapaksorn Chudchuwatnasin/Bangkok, Thailand: "I have to go outside every day for work, but my eyes sting, my nose is blocked, and I have a runny nose, so it's really tough."]
The airport runway is so obscured that visibility is nearly zero, and planes move cautiously.
Yesterday morning, several aircraft attempting to land at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok had to divert to nearby airports.
[Thai PBS: "Around 7 AM, the visibility at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok dropped to 150 meters."]
A closure order has been issued for over 350 schools.
In an effort to reduce vehicle emissions, public transportation was made free for a week last month, but it had little effect.
[Pakkaraphong Pomkaew/Motorcycle taxi driver: "(When driving) it feels like my eyes and nose are burning. So, I wear two masks on top of each other."]
A nationwide ban on burning rice fields has been implemented, and even experiments with artificial rain using dry ice have been conducted, but these measures have not provided a fundamental solution.
The hazy sky over Bangkok has persisted for more than a month.
Experts here predict that conditions may improve somewhat by mid-month.
This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting for KBS News from Bangkok.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Thailand faces heavy fine dust
-
- 입력 2025-02-04 00:49:06
Recently, Thailand has been suffering from fine dust.
Hundreds of schools have been closed, and the air quality is so poor that planes cannot land due to visibility issues.
Our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop in Bangkok has the report.
[Report]
The city sky looks hazy, as if covered in thick fog.
It is fine dust that has enveloped the capital of Thailand, Bangkok.
This morning, the concentration of fine dust in Bangkok rose to twice the safe standard level.
Among Thailand's 77 provinces, 57 recorded levels classified as 'bad' or worse.
[Chanapaksorn Chudchuwatnasin/Bangkok, Thailand: "I have to go outside every day for work, but my eyes sting, my nose is blocked, and I have a runny nose, so it's really tough."]
The airport runway is so obscured that visibility is nearly zero, and planes move cautiously.
Yesterday morning, several aircraft attempting to land at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok had to divert to nearby airports.
[Thai PBS: "Around 7 AM, the visibility at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok dropped to 150 meters."]
A closure order has been issued for over 350 schools.
In an effort to reduce vehicle emissions, public transportation was made free for a week last month, but it had little effect.
[Pakkaraphong Pomkaew/Motorcycle taxi driver: "(When driving) it feels like my eyes and nose are burning. So, I wear two masks on top of each other."]
A nationwide ban on burning rice fields has been implemented, and even experiments with artificial rain using dry ice have been conducted, but these measures have not provided a fundamental solution.
The hazy sky over Bangkok has persisted for more than a month.
Experts here predict that conditions may improve somewhat by mid-month.
This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting for KBS News from Bangkok.
-
-
정윤섭 기자 bird2777@kbs.co.kr정윤섭 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.