Thailand faces heavy fine dust

입력 2025.02.04 (00:49)

[Anchor]

Recently, Thailand has been suffering from fine dust.

Hundreds of schools have been closed, and the air quality is so poor that planes cannot land due to visibility issues.

Our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop in Bangkok has the report.

[Report]

The city sky looks hazy, as if covered in thick fog.

It is fine dust that has enveloped the capital of Thailand, Bangkok.

This morning, the concentration of fine dust in Bangkok rose to twice the safe standard level.

Among Thailand's 77 provinces, 57 recorded levels classified as 'bad' or worse.

[Chanapaksorn Chudchuwatnasin/Bangkok, Thailand: "I have to go outside every day for work, but my eyes sting, my nose is blocked, and I have a runny nose, so it's really tough."]

The airport runway is so obscured that visibility is nearly zero, and planes move cautiously.

Yesterday morning, several aircraft attempting to land at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok had to divert to nearby airports.

[Thai PBS: "Around 7 AM, the visibility at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok dropped to 150 meters."]

A closure order has been issued for over 350 schools.

In an effort to reduce vehicle emissions, public transportation was made free for a week last month, but it had little effect.

[Pakkaraphong Pomkaew/Motorcycle taxi driver: "(When driving) it feels like my eyes and nose are burning. So, I wear two masks on top of each other."]

A nationwide ban on burning rice fields has been implemented, and even experiments with artificial rain using dry ice have been conducted, but these measures have not provided a fundamental solution.

The hazy sky over Bangkok has persisted for more than a month.

Experts here predict that conditions may improve somewhat by mid-month.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting for KBS News from Bangkok.

