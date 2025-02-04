UA flight engine catches fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another aircraft accident has occurred in the United States.



This time, a passenger plane that was running down the runway for takeoff suddenly had flames erupt from its engine, prompting passengers to make an emergency escape.



Fortunately, no one was injured, but the passengers were left in great fear.



Park Seok-ho reports.



[Report]



Inside the passenger plane running down the runway, startled passengers are heard shouting.



This was because flames and smoke suddenly erupted from the wing engine visible outside the window.



["(Please remain seated.) No. There’s a fire, on the jet."]



This passenger plane, belonging to United Airlines, was running down the runway at Houston Airport in the United States on Sunday afternoon local time, preparing for takeoff.



[Alejandro Mendoza/Passenger: "When we were speeding towards getting on the air, it suddenly stopped."]



It was fortunate that the fire was discovered on the ground rather than in the sky.



The aircraft came to a stop, and emergency exits were opened immediately, deploying slides to evacuate the passengers.



["You cannot take your bags with you. You can't take them. Just leave it right here."]



This Airbus A319 aircraft had 104 passengers and 5 crew members on board.



Although no one was injured, the passengers had to tremble in fear, recalling the recent series of aircraft accidents in the United States.



[Roslyn Tenpou/Passenger: "I was praying just take us there safely. It was very scary."]



United Airlines had previously experienced an incident in 2021 when its Boeing passenger plane caught fire in its engine shortly after takeoff from Denver Airport, leading to an emergency landing.



This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.



