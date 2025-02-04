News 9

UA flight engine catches fire

입력 2025.02.04 (00:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Another aircraft accident has occurred in the United States.

This time, a passenger plane that was running down the runway for takeoff suddenly had flames erupt from its engine, prompting passengers to make an emergency escape.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the passengers were left in great fear.

Park Seok-ho reports.

[Report]

Inside the passenger plane running down the runway, startled passengers are heard shouting.

This was because flames and smoke suddenly erupted from the wing engine visible outside the window.

["(Please remain seated.) No. There’s a fire, on the jet."]

This passenger plane, belonging to United Airlines, was running down the runway at Houston Airport in the United States on Sunday afternoon local time, preparing for takeoff.

[Alejandro Mendoza/Passenger: "When we were speeding towards getting on the air, it suddenly stopped."]

It was fortunate that the fire was discovered on the ground rather than in the sky.

The aircraft came to a stop, and emergency exits were opened immediately, deploying slides to evacuate the passengers.

["You cannot take your bags with you. You can't take them. Just leave it right here."]

This Airbus A319 aircraft had 104 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

Although no one was injured, the passengers had to tremble in fear, recalling the recent series of aircraft accidents in the United States.

[Roslyn Tenpou/Passenger: "I was praying just take us there safely. It was very scary."]

United Airlines had previously experienced an incident in 2021 when its Boeing passenger plane caught fire in its engine shortly after takeoff from Denver Airport, leading to an emergency landing.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • UA flight engine catches fire
    • 입력 2025-02-04 00:49:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

Another aircraft accident has occurred in the United States.

This time, a passenger plane that was running down the runway for takeoff suddenly had flames erupt from its engine, prompting passengers to make an emergency escape.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the passengers were left in great fear.

Park Seok-ho reports.

[Report]

Inside the passenger plane running down the runway, startled passengers are heard shouting.

This was because flames and smoke suddenly erupted from the wing engine visible outside the window.

["(Please remain seated.) No. There’s a fire, on the jet."]

This passenger plane, belonging to United Airlines, was running down the runway at Houston Airport in the United States on Sunday afternoon local time, preparing for takeoff.

[Alejandro Mendoza/Passenger: "When we were speeding towards getting on the air, it suddenly stopped."]

It was fortunate that the fire was discovered on the ground rather than in the sky.

The aircraft came to a stop, and emergency exits were opened immediately, deploying slides to evacuate the passengers.

["You cannot take your bags with you. You can't take them. Just leave it right here."]

This Airbus A319 aircraft had 104 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

Although no one was injured, the passengers had to tremble in fear, recalling the recent series of aircraft accidents in the United States.

[Roslyn Tenpou/Passenger: "I was praying just take us there safely. It was very scary."]

United Airlines had previously experienced an incident in 2021 when its Boeing passenger plane caught fire in its engine shortly after takeoff from Denver Airport, leading to an emergency landing.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.
박석호
박석호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

관세 전쟁 직격탄…증시·환율 ‘출렁’

관세 전쟁 직격탄…증시·환율 ‘출렁’
헌재, ‘마은혁 임명 보류’ 관련 선고 연기…배경은?

헌재, ‘마은혁 임명 보류’ 관련 선고 연기…배경은?
“군경 동원해 일으킨 폭동”…윤 대통령 공소장 보니

“군경 동원해 일으킨 폭동”…윤 대통령 공소장 보니
“윤 대통령, ‘언론사 봉쇄, 단전·단수 조치’ 지시 정황”

“윤 대통령, ‘언론사 봉쇄, 단전·단수 조치’ 지시 정황”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.