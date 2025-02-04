Kim A-lim wins LPGA season opener

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim A-lim secured a wire-to-wire victory at the LPGA Tour opening event, maintaining her lead from the first day to the last.



With a strategic change in her shot shape, she achieved her third career win, raising expectations for the season.



Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Kim A-lim made a light birdie by hitting her tee shot on the par-3 4th hole close to the hole cup.



On the 15th hole, after hitting a driver shot, she exclaimed with excitement, perhaps feeling a thrill.



[Kim A-lim: "Perfect!"]



World No. 1 Nelly Korda caught up to a tie for the lead with a birdie on the 15th hole, but Kim A-lim remained unfazed.



She showcased her resilience by making consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th holes, pulling ahead again by two strokes.



Even when Korda applied pressure by sinking a long birdie putt on the 18th hole, Kim A-lim's desire to win burned brightly.



[Kim A-lim/Mediheal: "I saw Nelly (Korda) make a birdie on the 18th hole, and in that moment, I thought I had to make a birdie too, so I aimed for the pin."]



In fact, Kim A-lim finished the last hole with a birdie on her champion putt, clenching her fist in joy.



When she achieved a total score of 20 under par for her third career win, she shared a warm embrace with Yang Hee-young, who congratulated her more than anyone else.



["Sister, don't cry!"]



Kim A-lim took a bold step this season by changing her shot shape to a fade, and it worked perfectly.



[Kim A-lim/Mediheal: "(The shot shape change) was quite uncomfortable, and some holes were scary, but despite the discomfort, I am very proud of myself for trying it until the end."]



After last year's three wins, our players are off to a strong start with Kim A-lim's opening victory, signaling a promising shift for this season.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



