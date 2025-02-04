Kim A-lim wins LPGA season opener
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Kim A-lim secured a wire-to-wire victory at the LPGA Tour opening event, maintaining her lead from the first day to the last.
With a strategic change in her shot shape, she achieved her third career win, raising expectations for the season.
Park Sun-woo reports.
[Report]
Kim A-lim made a light birdie by hitting her tee shot on the par-3 4th hole close to the hole cup.
On the 15th hole, after hitting a driver shot, she exclaimed with excitement, perhaps feeling a thrill.
[Kim A-lim: "Perfect!"]
World No. 1 Nelly Korda caught up to a tie for the lead with a birdie on the 15th hole, but Kim A-lim remained unfazed.
She showcased her resilience by making consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th holes, pulling ahead again by two strokes.
Even when Korda applied pressure by sinking a long birdie putt on the 18th hole, Kim A-lim's desire to win burned brightly.
[Kim A-lim/Mediheal: "I saw Nelly (Korda) make a birdie on the 18th hole, and in that moment, I thought I had to make a birdie too, so I aimed for the pin."]
In fact, Kim A-lim finished the last hole with a birdie on her champion putt, clenching her fist in joy.
When she achieved a total score of 20 under par for her third career win, she shared a warm embrace with Yang Hee-young, who congratulated her more than anyone else.
["Sister, don't cry!"]
Kim A-lim took a bold step this season by changing her shot shape to a fade, and it worked perfectly.
[Kim A-lim/Mediheal: "(The shot shape change) was quite uncomfortable, and some holes were scary, but despite the discomfort, I am very proud of myself for trying it until the end."]
After last year's three wins, our players are off to a strong start with Kim A-lim's opening victory, signaling a promising shift for this season.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim A-lim wins LPGA season opener
-
- 입력 2025-02-04 00:49:06
Kim A-lim secured a wire-to-wire victory at the LPGA Tour opening event, maintaining her lead from the first day to the last.
With a strategic change in her shot shape, she achieved her third career win, raising expectations for the season.
Park Sun-woo reports.
[Report]
Kim A-lim made a light birdie by hitting her tee shot on the par-3 4th hole close to the hole cup.
On the 15th hole, after hitting a driver shot, she exclaimed with excitement, perhaps feeling a thrill.
[Kim A-lim: "Perfect!"]
World No. 1 Nelly Korda caught up to a tie for the lead with a birdie on the 15th hole, but Kim A-lim remained unfazed.
She showcased her resilience by making consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th holes, pulling ahead again by two strokes.
Even when Korda applied pressure by sinking a long birdie putt on the 18th hole, Kim A-lim's desire to win burned brightly.
[Kim A-lim/Mediheal: "I saw Nelly (Korda) make a birdie on the 18th hole, and in that moment, I thought I had to make a birdie too, so I aimed for the pin."]
In fact, Kim A-lim finished the last hole with a birdie on her champion putt, clenching her fist in joy.
When she achieved a total score of 20 under par for her third career win, she shared a warm embrace with Yang Hee-young, who congratulated her more than anyone else.
["Sister, don't cry!"]
Kim A-lim took a bold step this season by changing her shot shape to a fade, and it worked perfectly.
[Kim A-lim/Mediheal: "(The shot shape change) was quite uncomfortable, and some holes were scary, but despite the discomfort, I am very proud of myself for trying it until the end."]
After last year's three wins, our players are off to a strong start with Kim A-lim's opening victory, signaling a promising shift for this season.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
-
-
박선우 기자 bergkamp@kbs.co.kr박선우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.