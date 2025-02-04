Arsenal player's goal celebration

동영상 고정 취소

In the Premier League, a big match took place between Arsenal and Manchester City.



More than Arsenal's shocking victory, it was the goal celebration of this player, Lewis-Skelly, that became the talk of the town.



Arsenal scored an impressive five goals, defeating last season's champions, Manchester City.



Among them, let's take a look at the goal celebration of Lewis-Skelly, who scored his first goal of the season in the 17th minute of the second half.



This celebration mocked Manchester City striker Haaland's 'meditation celebration'.



There was a backstory to it.



In their first encounter last September, Haaland made a somewhat rude remark to Arsenal's coach Arteta, telling him to "be humble," and also made dismissive comments towards Lewis-Skelly.



Ultimately, in the second encounter, Lewis-Skelly got his sweet revenge on Haaland.



With this heavy defeat against Arsenal, Manchester City's chances of winning have become even slimmer.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!