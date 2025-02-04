Arsenal player's goal celebration
More than Arsenal's shocking victory, it was the goal celebration of this player, Lewis-Skelly, that became the talk of the town.
Arsenal scored an impressive five goals, defeating last season's champions, Manchester City.
Among them, let's take a look at the goal celebration of Lewis-Skelly, who scored his first goal of the season in the 17th minute of the second half.
This celebration mocked Manchester City striker Haaland's 'meditation celebration'.
There was a backstory to it.
In their first encounter last September, Haaland made a somewhat rude remark to Arsenal's coach Arteta, telling him to "be humble," and also made dismissive comments towards Lewis-Skelly.
Ultimately, in the second encounter, Lewis-Skelly got his sweet revenge on Haaland.
With this heavy defeat against Arsenal, Manchester City's chances of winning have become even slimmer.
