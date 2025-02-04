Former doubles teammates face off

동영상 고정 취소

Table tennis player Jeon Ji-hee faced off against her soulmate, Shin Yu-bin, in her farewell match at the Singapore Smash.



There was no concession in the competition, but the conclusion was heartwarming.



The match, which was tight in the beginning, quickly tilted as Shin Yu-bin's attacks succeeded one after another.



Jeon Ji-hee also raised her battle cry and did her best until the end, but ultimately, Shin Yu-bin won all three games.



After Jeon Ji-hee's retirement from the national team, the two players, who will no longer compete as a doubles pair, comforted each other with a warm hug and, in a long while, took a commemorative photo in their familiar heart-shaped hand pose.



[Shin Yu-bin/Table Tennis National Team: "I think I really met the best partner, and I wonder if such luck will continue in the future. I think I can say that she almost raised me."]



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!