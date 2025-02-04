Former doubles teammates face off
There was no concession in the competition, but the conclusion was heartwarming.
The match, which was tight in the beginning, quickly tilted as Shin Yu-bin's attacks succeeded one after another.
Jeon Ji-hee also raised her battle cry and did her best until the end, but ultimately, Shin Yu-bin won all three games.
After Jeon Ji-hee's retirement from the national team, the two players, who will no longer compete as a doubles pair, comforted each other with a warm hug and, in a long while, took a commemorative photo in their familiar heart-shaped hand pose.
[Shin Yu-bin/Table Tennis National Team: "I think I really met the best partner, and I wonder if such luck will continue in the future. I think I can say that she almost raised me."]
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.