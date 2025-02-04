[News Today] YOON ACCUSED OF LEADING RIOT

입력 2025-02-04 15:58:57 수정 2025-02-04 16:00:32 News Today





[LEAD]

Indictment papers of President Yoon Suk Yeol, charged with leading an insurrection last month, has been released. Prosecutors are calling the emergency martial law incident a riot, directly orchestrated by President Yoon using military and police forces.



[REPORT]

The prosecution defined the martial law attempt as a riot.



According to indictment papers, the prosecution noted that President Yoon mobilized some 16-hundred armed soldiers and 38-hundred police officers to occupy the National Assembly, the National Election Commission and the main opposition Democratic Party headquarters, thereby starting a riot.



The agency concluded that martial law was aimed at destroying and subverting the free democratic, constitutional order.



The indictment also contains details of how Yoon and former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun discussed troop mobilization at the time of martial law.



When Yoon asked Kim about troop numbers of senior rank and Kim replied 'less than one thousand,' Yoon reportedly said that level of troops can enter parliament and the election watchdog headquarters.



Convening a meeting of key commanders nationwide after martial law was declared, Kim, according to the indictment, said that he was conveying an order to uphold the president's will and warned commanders if they don't comply, they'll face charges of insubordination.



The prosecution also concluded the proclamation made under the martial law decree was unlawful and unconstitutional.



They saw the attempt to secure evidence of election fraud at the NEC as lacking reasonable ground and the attempt to arrest politicians and NEC officials without a warrant as illegitimate.



The over 100-page long indictment papers which accuse Yoon of masterminding an insurrection indicates the illegality of the martial law bid and contains circumstantial evidence of Yoon's direct involvement in the affair.