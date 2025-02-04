[News Today] “YOON ORDERS MEDIA SHUTDOWN”
[LEAD]
The indictment papers detail President Yoon Suk Yeol directing former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to cut power and water supply of media companies when emergency martial law was declared. We have the details.
[REPORT]
Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min allegedly ordered that power and water supply be cut off to media companies when emergency martial law was declared.
Heo Seok-gon/Fire Agency Commissioner (Jan. 13)
Media companies were mentioned. It was about cutting water and power supply.
The allegation is listed in the prosecutors' indictment against President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Shortly before declaring emergency martial law, Yoon showed Lee a document in his office. It was about measures to be taken after the declaration.
It contained instructions to shut down media companies and cut off power and water supply to them.
After the martial law decree was issued, Lee had a phone conversation with the National Fire Agency chief.
The prosecutors believe he told him to cooperate with the police in cutting power and water supply.
They also note that officials from the defense ministry's investigation headquarters contacted the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps to ask for a list of investigators who could carry out arrests.
The headquarters has so far denied that it agreed to comply with the Defense Counterintelligence Command's request to provide 100 investigators.
The indictment also states that senior officials from the National Office of Investigation instructed Yeongdeungpo Police Station to send plainclothes detectives to escort the Defense Counterintelligence Command's arrest squad, emphasizing that they should not be identifiable as police.
However, the office says the goal was to have the detectives act as on-site guides at the command, not to conduct arrests.
