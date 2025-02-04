[News Today] 63 DETAINED IN COURT RIOT CASE

News Today

[LEAD]
We bring you updates on the Western District Court riot. A man, dubbed the 'green jumper guy,' accused of breaking the court door with a fire extinguisher, has been arrested. In related news, Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, facing charges of inciting insurrection, has now been formally named a suspect by the police.

[REPORT]
This man is seen smashing a courthouse window with a baton.

He resists others trying to stop him and even aims a fire extinguisher at the police.

Court rioter/ (Jan. 19)
The country was overthrown. Why stop us? Shouldn't you help us catch and
imprison those who overturned the country?

This man was nicknamed by netizens as the 'green jumper guy,' referring to his outerwear.
Among President Yoon supporters, there was a claim suggesting he might be a journalist.

However according to police investigations on the man in question, he is not a reporter.

Following the recent riot at Seoul Western District Court, the number of participants in the violent attack, as perceived by police, continues to grow.

Police have so far booked 99 individuals, 63 of whom have been detained.

Officers say they are expanding the scope of those subject to questioning relating to the court riot and vowed to look into whether YouTubers merely acted as instigators and if there were other forces behind them.

Meanwhile, a well known pastor, Jeon Kwang-hoon, accused of inciting an insurrection has been booked by police as a suspect.

Jeon Kwang-hoon / Pastor (Feb. 2, YouTube channel 'Pastor Jun TV')
I won't get arrested. I didn't commit any wrong that warrants an arrest. We all disbanded at 8 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Police will investigate links between Jeon and a preacher at his church who has been taken into custody for taking part in the court riot.

