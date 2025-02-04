News Today

[News Today] KOREAN FIRMS MULL RELOCATION

입력 2025.02.04 (15:59) 수정 2025.02.04 (16:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In 2018, President Trump targeted South Korean washing machines with high tariffs to support U.S. manufacturers. Korean companies responded by expanding their American factories, turning the tide. Now, with President Trump's recent moves, they are considering moving operations from Canada and Mexico back to the U.S.

[REPORT]
"Come make your products in America."

U.S. President Donald Trump's message is clear.

But to Korean businesses, it's a cumbersome task.

Canada and Mexico have low production costs compared to the U.S.

They have paid almost zero export tariffs and are situated close to the U.S., which makes it easy for them to build factories.

Currently, there are 132 Korean firms in Canada and 92 in Mexico.

In Mexico, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics manufacture home appliances and send them to the U.S. market. Kia Motors also manufactures its vehicles for the American market in Mexico.

Higher tariffs and the intensifying pressure to invest more in the U.S. are also factors to be weighed.

Korean firms are mulling relocating their factories back to America.

Kim Chang-tae / CFO, LG Electronics
We are considering relocating our production bases and adjusting production
capacity based on our experience of operating factories in the U.S.

But this may only benefit the U.S.

Joo Won / Hyundai Economic Research Inst.
Labor costs in the U.S. are very high. I doubt their capacity to cover high tariffs.

Samsung, which has built a washing machine factory in the U.S., invests not only in factory construction but in many other aspects.

YouTube channel ‘Samsung U.S.’/
But they do more than that. They have given money and equipment to local schools.

Pundits say there needs to be other alternatives in addition to investments in the U.S. market.

Cho Sung-Dae / Korea International Trade Association
Efforts to develop alternative markets should be expanded. One solution is
to produce high value-added products in Korea, provide policy support for R&D.

The trade ministry has convened a meeting of its taskforce on U.S. policy response and vowed to minimize damage by monitoring the situation in major countries and deploying all possible means.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] KOREAN FIRMS MULL RELOCATION
    • 입력 2025-02-04 15:59:34
    • 수정2025-02-04 16:01:02
    News Today

[LEAD]
In 2018, President Trump targeted South Korean washing machines with high tariffs to support U.S. manufacturers. Korean companies responded by expanding their American factories, turning the tide. Now, with President Trump's recent moves, they are considering moving operations from Canada and Mexico back to the U.S.

[REPORT]
"Come make your products in America."

U.S. President Donald Trump's message is clear.

But to Korean businesses, it's a cumbersome task.

Canada and Mexico have low production costs compared to the U.S.

They have paid almost zero export tariffs and are situated close to the U.S., which makes it easy for them to build factories.

Currently, there are 132 Korean firms in Canada and 92 in Mexico.

In Mexico, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics manufacture home appliances and send them to the U.S. market. Kia Motors also manufactures its vehicles for the American market in Mexico.

Higher tariffs and the intensifying pressure to invest more in the U.S. are also factors to be weighed.

Korean firms are mulling relocating their factories back to America.

Kim Chang-tae / CFO, LG Electronics
We are considering relocating our production bases and adjusting production
capacity based on our experience of operating factories in the U.S.

But this may only benefit the U.S.

Joo Won / Hyundai Economic Research Inst.
Labor costs in the U.S. are very high. I doubt their capacity to cover high tariffs.

Samsung, which has built a washing machine factory in the U.S., invests not only in factory construction but in many other aspects.

YouTube channel ‘Samsung U.S.’/
But they do more than that. They have given money and equipment to local schools.

Pundits say there needs to be other alternatives in addition to investments in the U.S. market.

Cho Sung-Dae / Korea International Trade Association
Efforts to develop alternative markets should be expanded. One solution is
to produce high value-added products in Korea, provide policy support for R&D.

The trade ministry has convened a meeting of its taskforce on U.S. policy response and vowed to minimize damage by monitoring the situation in major countries and deploying all possible means.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘병력 투입·정치인 체포 의혹’ 핵심 증인 헌재 출석

‘병력 투입·정치인 체포 의혹’ 핵심 증인 헌재 출석
‘내란 우두머리 혐의’ 윤 대통령, 법원에 구속취소 청구

‘내란 우두머리 혐의’ 윤 대통령, 법원에 구속취소 청구
방첩사 신원보안실장 “여인형, 계엄 당일 군 판사 4명 성향 파악 지시”

방첩사 신원보안실장 “여인형, 계엄 당일 군 판사 4명 성향 파악 지시”
“‘테스트(예)’는 노상원 비화폰이죠!” 추궁에, 경호처 답변은…

“‘테스트(예)’는 노상원 비화폰이죠!” 추궁에, 경호처 답변은…
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.