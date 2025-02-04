[News Today] LEGAL RISK RESOLVED FOR SAMSUNG

We reported yesterday that Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong has been acquitted again on appeal, effectively clearing him of judicial risks. Yet, it's unclear if this will dispel the ongoing crisis rumors surrounding Samsung. Today, we explore why this uncertainty persists.



Samsung Electronics did not release a statement on an appellate court's decision to acquit its chairman Lee Jae-yong.



But internally, an air of relief is clearly felt.



For a decade since the 2016 influence-peddling scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye's longtime confidant,



Lee had to appear in court about 100 times with stints in prison and repeated releases. So Monday's ruling will remove obstacles for his managerial activities.



Chairman Lee, however, did not answer questions regarding his future business plans.



Lee Jae-yong/ Chair, Samsung Electronics

(Are you going to become registered board member again?) ....

(Do you have plans for overseas business trips?) ....



Some observers predict that he will likely be reinstated as a registered board member next month.



In this case, he will be able to take full managerial control of Samsung, as he became the chairman of the group in 2022.



But it remains to be seen whether this removal of legal risk can help Samsung overcome what is seen as a business crisis.



Three and a half years have passed since the Samsung heir was released on parole. But last year, Samsung Electronics was for the first time overtaken by SK Hynix in terms of operating profit in the chip sector.



Jeong Yong-geon/ Public Pension for All

Lee has practically returned to business since the first verdict. Legal risks are not a problem for Samsung. It should reform the obsolete management system centered on its chair.



In a self-rescue effort, the company replaced presidents of its key sectors. But an organization blamed for blocking internal communication remained unchanged.



Park Sang-in/ Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice (Dec. 2024)

Within Samsung, it's accepted that the business support task force took over role of the future strategy office. The reshuffle shows determination to keep the task force as it is.



All eyes are on if Lee can lead Samsung Electronics to regain competitiveness in the semiconductor sector and speed up new business development amid the Trump administration's tariff pressure and move to suspend subsidies.



The business sector commented it's good that uncertainties for Samsung have been removed.