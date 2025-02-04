[News Today] NK SLAMS US ‘ROGUE STATE’ REMARK

[LEAD]

North Korea has fired back sharply at U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after he called the regime a "rogue state." Describing his comments as "irrational nonsense," Pyongyang's criticism comes despite recent friendly gestures from President Trump. This marks North Korea's first formal address against the second Trump administration. Here's more.



[REPORT]

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio branded North Korea as a rogue state.



Marco Rubio/ U.S. State Secretary (Jan. 30)

We face that now with China and to some extent Russia, and then you have rogue states like Iran and North Korea you have to deal with.



The remark, made while listing threats to the U.S., sparked a strong reaction from North Korea.



In a statement, Pyongyang's foreign ministry spokesperson denounced the comment as a grave political provocation that violates the principles of respecting a state's sovereignty and non-interference in its internal affairs.



The North called the U.S. the world's most rogue state, slamming hardliner Rubio’s remarks as vulgar and irrational nonsense.



It added this has reaffirmed Washington's hostile policy toward the North.



This is North Korea's first official statement naming and criticizing a senior U.S. official since the launch of the second Trump administration.



Though Trump wasn’t named directly, it signals the North is closely monitoring remarks from key U.S. officials.



It is also viewed as a call on Washington to change its North Korea policy and a demand for a regime security guarantee.



Prof. Yang Moo-jin / University of N. Korean Studies

It's seen as a message that it will never tolerate any interference in internal affairs and violation of its sovereignty.



North Korea also condemned the Trump administration's policy to strengthen its missile defense system and vowed to respond with unlimited military reinforcement.



In response, the South Korean government reiterated the goal of denuclearizing North Korea, saying Pyongyang is the one threatening global peace.