[News Today] INCHEON HISTORICAL SPOTS POPULAR

입력 2025-02-04





Incheon stands out with a rich history marked by events like the port opening and the Battle of Incheon. Accessibility to such historic sites is drawing winter tourists, who are increasingly flocking to the city to explore its storied past.



Chinatown situated across Incheon Station. When you enter the large, Chinese-style gate, visitors are greeted by little China.



This is where a Chinese settlement was built by the Qing Dynasty shortly after Korea opened its port in 1883.



On weekends, it is crowded by visitors coming from across the nation.



Cho Heung-ryol/ Seoul resident

It's my first time. With plenty of exotic views, it feels like a little China.



Jeon Sang-woo/ Incheon resident

There's a lot to do and see for children. Food is delicious. I enjoy it whenever I return.



A modern street was created here after the opening of Jemulpo port in 1883.

Now, it has been transformed into a cultural complex breathing new life into the old town of Incheon against the backdrop of the scenic West Sea



Since its opening last July, it has attracted 500,000 visitors.



Kim Sun-dae, Choi Yeon-jin/ Visitors

(It is larger than expected.) It is vast, open and great.



An exhibition of craftwork made with traditional Korean paper "hanji" is also a good attraction.



Lee Mi-ji/ Incheon's craft master No. 6

When I show Hanji's greatness and scientific features, many foreign visitors give two thumbs up, calling it excellent.



Tourists can also take a ride on a coastal train heading to Wolmido Island and witness the life of the port-opening era as well as the traces of the intense Incheon Landing Operation, with a guide's explanation.



Incheon is regaining vitality thanks to the tour program taking visitors back in time.