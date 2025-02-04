News 9

Yoon ordered military deployment

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has acknowledged that he was the one who instructed the deployment of military forces to the National Election Commission.

He stated that there were many incomprehensible and erroneous ballots, and that he sent the troops for inspection.

Today (2.4), we have the news of the fifth impeachment trial hearing, reported first by reporter Choi Yoo-kyung.

[Report]

One of the key issues in this impeachment trial is the deployment of military forces to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission.

Former Counterintelligence Command Chief Yeo In-hyung, who appeared as a witness on the fifth hearing date, confirmed that it was true that counterintelligence agents were sent to the National Assembly and the election commission building during the martial law, but he did not answer specific questions, stating that it was based on the orders of his superior, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

He dismissed the claim that he ordered the entire election commission server to be taken, saying it was 'nonsense,' and revealed that the counterintelligence agents did not even reach the election commission and just returned.

President Yoon Suk Yeol also expressed his position directly.

President Yoon stated that he was the one who instructed former Minister Kim Yong-hyun to send military forces to the election commission.

He mentioned that there were many 'erroneous ballots' that were not logically understandable, and that the National Intelligence Service's inspection results were too inadequate, prompting him to want to look into it himself.

He also indicated that he judged that military forces could enter government departments or public institutions based on Article 7 of the Martial Law Act.

This information aligns with the results of the prosecution's investigation, which found that President Yoon directly ordered the deployment of military forces to the election commission.

However, President Yoon clarified that he did not know which military forces were deployed on-site.

He thought that the Counterintelligence Command or Cyber Operations Command had been deployed, but later learned that former Defense Minister Kim had sent forces from the Intelligence Command.

He denied giving an order to seize the server, although he acknowledged that the deployed soldiers might have consider it if there had been a minister's order.

President Yoon also revealed that the point at which he discussed martial law with former Minister Kim was around November 29 or 30 of last year.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

