Commanders refuse to testify

입력 2025.02.04 (23:57)

[Anchor]

Today (2.4), major military commanders appeared as witnesses in the courtroom.

However, they did not answer questions about whether President Yoon instructed the arrest of politicians or the blockade of the National Assembly.

They refused to answer most other questions, citing that it is an ongoing criminal trial.

Continuing with reporter Jeong Sae-bae.

[Report]

Former Capital Defense Command Commander Lee Jin-woo testified to the prosecution that during the emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed, "Break down the door and drag them out, even if you have to shoot."

There was much interest in what he would testify in the impeachment trial, but today he mostly refused to answer questions from the National Assembly's prosecution team.

[Kim Seon-hyu/National Assembly Prosecution Team Representative: "(President Yoon) stated in the third call, 'Break down the door and drag them out,' right?"]

[Lee Jin-woo/Former Capital Defense Commander: "I am limited in my ability to respond."]

He claimed that during the martial law, he understood President Yoon's address to the nation as a "strategic guideline" from a military perspective.

Former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung acknowledged that troops were sent to the National Election Commission under the direction of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

However, he did not answer questions regarding the allegations of arresting politicians, stating that it could negatively impact his criminal trial.

President Yoon again claimed that there were no unconstitutional instructions.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I felt like the discussions about whether there were instructions or whether they were received are like chasing the shadow of the moon floating on a lake."]

In this fifth hearing, President Yoon repeatedly emphasized that "nothing happened" during the emergency martial law.

KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

공지·정정

